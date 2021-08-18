Imagine what it would be like if lava fell on your body

Credit to YouTube channel (Ridddle )

If two snowflakes fall in your skin you won't even feel them if instead of individual snowflakes hot ash from a fire accidentally falls on you a small hole will appear on your clothes and maybe you'll feel a slight scratch if you accidentally spill hot tea on yourself you'll experience burning pain and get burned.

But what will happen if a couple of drops of lava which is hundreds of times hotter than a boiled waterfall on you let's imagine that you're now near a volcano that is about to erupt and mom pays examples should suggest that it will be very hot soon you'll have common sense and legs to help make sure you get away.

The place of your future disaster don't commit any rash acts as a volcano can kill you immediately even with no portent of trouble the mountain of fire still remains damn dangerous because it can reach you in many ways so if you're at a safe distance it's better to get further away otherwise your body will become interesting.

Mix for the police such as for example in 2000 near the Hawaiian volcano Kilauea where they found two dead people whose skin and lungs were eroded by hydrochloric acid. Would you associate that with a volcano the solution was revealed only at the next eruption when a slowly flowing lava reached it?

The coast where it reacted with sea salt and hydrogen creating a cloud of hydrochloric acid added to this a strong wind and all onlookers looking at the eruption in the literal sense of the word found the experience breathtaking meaning they stopped breathing but even in the case of the volcano being calm, you should worry.

If only two drops of lava fall on your skin they will immediately stick to your skin burning it don't even try to brush them away you'll only make it worse although it depends on the size of the droplets if they're small then you only have small scars as if from an ordinary burn but if you found yourself under a hail of lava the red-hot liquid would burn your body to the bone and your cry might be heard even on another continent.

However you can touch lava for a moment without losing your hand remember how water gets on a hot frying pan but instead of evaporating turns into a small ball, this phenomenon is called the Leidenfrost effect when in contact with lava an elastic layer of steam is created that prevents water from evaporating and the skin gets a monstrous burn someone please tell Akwa man.

About this but most likely this life hack won't help as there's no smoke without fire so the lava will not erupt by itself if the volcano exploded suddenly you've never outrun it this beautiful cloud quickly descending the slope is called a pyroclastic flow consisting of steam ash and lava particles heated to an incredible temperature up to fourteen hundred and seventy-two degrees.

Fahrenheit or 800 Celsius comparable to the heat of an airplane jet engine as soon as you find yourself inside it the water in the body in the blood would quickly begin to boil fluids would create enormous pressure inside the skull causing the head to expand like a balloon no this is not the script of some horrible horror film but the harsh reality it was recently established that in 79 AD.

After the eruption of Vesuvius many people literally lost their heads just so of course, you could hide in the basement avoiding the fate of being boiled alive but in this case stock up on gas masks if the awakened volcano is on the seabed it saturates the water with a huge amount of co2 a layer of carbon dioxide will suddenly pop up and since the substance has a low temperature.

It will below on the ground depriving all life of air you should quickly learn to fly or run to the nearest hill although as you understood standing on the top is also dangerous to let's return to the beginning where you're near the volcano and feel tremors then there are two options an eruption will occur and lava tentacles hover over you or the edge.

The crater wall collapses and drags you down into the hot lake of magma. In the meantime, if you're thinking about which would be the worst outcome, I will tell you an interesting fact: molten rock has a greater density and viscosity.

Which makes it immune to external influence simply put if Frodo had thrown the ring of absolute power into the mouth of the volcano it would not disappear in fiery waves but would remain on the surface so while you are flying upside down there will be time to think about the easiest death option because of its high density the magma is very solid.

So if you fall from a great height you will break your neck or break your head if you plunge into the boiling lava with your head you'll get monstrous burns and if your heart doesn't stop from the painful shock your internal organs will simply well together.

But even if you don't drown there's still no chance of survival for example the temperature of carbonate lava and the old den hole in a guy volcano reaches 1022 degrees Fahrenheit. That's 550 Celsius silicon mountains in the Pacific Ring of Fire are heated to 1500 and 62 degrees.

Fahrenheit or 850 degrees Celsius and if hell exists then it's probably located in shield volcanoes with gentle slopes because they create old lava lakes with temperatures of up to 20,282 degrees Fahrenheit or 1250 Celsius this is enough to burn in the flight of course you can cling to any ledge on the wall of the vent.

But don't try to call for help the hot air and a mixture of gases will burn your lungs almost instantly the inside of the volcano is almost a closed space so the temperature is the same both at the bottom and at the edge of the crater, not the most ideal place for lovers to relax if you think that. such energy is wasted. You can build an incinerator on the volcano. Hot lava is ideal for solving the problem of pollution.

On our planet in 2002 renowned volcanologist, Richard Roscoe dropped from the top of air to howl a volcano in Ethiopia a 65-pound dumpster filled with food debris having flown 260 feet or 79 meters.

The iron box easily pierced the frozen crust of lava and caused a spectacular fountain which is explained by the release of steam when burning organic materials; perhaps no one has ever thrown away the garbage.

So effectively therefore if you decide to jump from a springboard do a triple flip and dive it will be the fiercest adventure in your life then you of course will die but first, give others an unforgettable sight after such a truly unique swim only a handful of ashes will remain from you if the temperature of the lava was above eighteen hundred and thirty-two degrees.

Fahrenheit or a thousand Celsius but if you are lucky to fall into a slightly colder volcano your body will turn into a creepy statue because a layer of phosphoric acid lime will be formed on your bones which won't allow them to burn completely on the other hand magma has almost no flow so, in theory, you can walk on it but before romantic walk near the mouth of a volcano wears protective suit sounds incredible.

But it can save your life when the volcano is in sleep mode a frozen crust forms on its surface it will feel like a sticky hot resin so when you fall into the vent from a small height you'll stick to this crust suffering severe burns necrosis and charring of tissues, in this case, the best way out is to pierce.

The crust so that the lava swallows you up and gives you instant death but if you prudently put on a protective suit it will allow you to gently climb and crawl to the slope at the worst don't make sudden movements and call for help hoping that the crust will sustain your weight but in the case of a successful rescue you'll definitely get into the news and be able to tell everyone an amazing story fortunately testing. The body under lava is something the average person just doesn't have to worry about in everyday life.

