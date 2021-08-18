Minneapolis Police Officer Who Gunned Down Bride-To-Be After She Called 911 for Help Appeals Conviction

Justine Damond The Bemidji Pioneer

40-year-old Veterinarian Surgeon and Meditation Coach Justine Damond grew up in Sydney, Australia to a nurse-midwife and a bookstore owner. She met Minneapolis native Don Damond in 2012 while at a meditation retreat. Despite their 9000 mile distance, the pair fell in love and became engaged. Justine moved to Minneapolis and started planning the wedding, which was to take place in Hawaii on August 17, 2017. Instead, Justine's loved ones were forced to attend her funeral.

On July 15, 2017, at 11:27 pm, Justine called 911 and reported sounds of a woman in distress coming from the alley behind their Fulton, Minneapolis home, "Hi, I can hear someone out back and I, I'm not sure if she's having sex or being raped." The operator assured Justine that officers were on their way, but eight minutes later, they still hadn't arrived. Justine called 911 again and stated that the woman was now screaming for help, "We've already got help on the way," the operator insisted.

33-year-old Somali-American Mohamed Noor and his partner, 25-year-old Matthew Harrity were dispatched to the scene. They drove down the alley in question without their headlights and after finding no one in distress, they cleared the area. As they prepared to leave, Justine approached the driver-side window, barefoot and in her pajamas. Mohamed, who was in the passenger seat, drew his gun and fired straight into her abdomen.

Justine died just twenty minutes later.

Both officers were put on a paid administrative leave as an investigation took place and it was not the first time Mohamed had been accused of wrongdoing while on the job. In his two years on the force, he had three formal complaints filed against him. On one occasion, Mohamed was accused of assaulting a woman during a mental health welfare check. In another, he was accused of pointing a gun at a man's head during a minor traffic violation. Two of the complaints were still pending a resolution when Justine was killed.

Although Mohamed admitted Justine was unarmed, he justified the shooting by claiming he feared for his partner's life. On the contrary, Matthew stated that although he did fear an ambush, he found it premature to use deadly force.

At the time, body cams were not required to be turned on for all calls in Minneapolis and since both Mohamed and Matthew's were turned off at the time of the shooting, it was impossible to know what had truly occurred and why a barefoot, unarmed woman had been killed.

Mohamed was arrested on March 20, 2018. Nearly a year later, he was convicted of 2nd-degree manslaughter and 3rd-degree murder. He was sentenced to 12 and 1/2 years in prison.

In May of 2019, the City of Minneapolis settled a $20 million lawsuit with Justine's family. It was the largest sum paid out in a suit by the city until May of 2020 when George Floyd's family won a settlement of $27 million.

In February of 2021, the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld Mohamed's conviction. He is now appealing to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Had Justine lived to see the day, she and Don would have celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary just this week.

