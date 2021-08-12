KFC Receipt Solves Murder of Russian Bride Found Dead in the Woods

William Hargrove and Anna Repkina. CBS News

In 2016, 27-year-old Moscow native Anna Repkina created a profile on a Russian dating website hoping to meet the man of her dreams, someone to settle down and start a family with. Just a couple of weeks later, she received a message from 26-year-old mechanic Will Hargrove.

Although Will lived in America, he told Anna he was an ex-marine once stationed in Russia and that he was deeply rooted in the culture. A few messages turned into an all-encompassing whirlwind romance and within a few months, Anna was on a plane to Portland, Oregon to spend the Christmas holidays with who she thought was the love of her life.

Unfortunately, Anna didn’t really know Will because everything he had told her about himself, was a lie.

Will had never been in the military, and he already had a girlfriend. He was having an affair with a woman named Michelle Chavez and renting a room in her house where she lived with her husband and their two children.

Anna stayed in Will’s room next to his mistress and by the end of her 10-day visit, they were engaged.

But, Will’s impending marriage didn’t stop him from continuing his affair with Michelle. While Anna was back in Moscow preparing to move to Portland, Will was cozying up next to Michelle, telling her how much he loved her.

By March 2017, Anna was living in Portland and planning her wedding. Wanting to share the good news with her friends and family, she posted a photo of her engagement ring on Facebook. When Michelle saw it, she couldn’t believe her eyes.

Anna was wearing Michelle’s wedding ring — that she had given to Will as a promise that she would leave her husband for him.

Michelle angrily confronted Anna on Facebook, but Will assured his fiancée that Michelle was just his “crazy ex” and that the ring was an heirloom that once belonged to his grandmother.

On March 23, Anna was in her wedding dress, ready to say “I do.” The couple drove to the Oregon coast where they planned to exchange their vows on the beach, but when they arrived, the officiant was nowhere to be seen.

After pacing back and forth angrily on the phone, Will told Anna the officiant was ill and that the wedding would need to be postponed.

In reality, Will had never booked an officiant, nor did he obtain a marriage license. It was all just another lie.

Will was determined to have his cake and eat it too, but Michelle had had enough. She gave Will an ultimatum: it was her, or Anna.

Michelle told Will he had five days to end his engagement and send Anna packing. In exchange, she would leave her husband, and they could finally be together. Will agreed and promised he would, “have this permanently solved by 1800 [hours] tomorrow.”

The next day was April 17, Easter Sunday. Will lured Anna to what she thought was a romantic road trip to Alsea, Oregon, but once there, he led her deep into the woods and shot her dead, execution-style. He then called Michelle for a ride, claiming he had a flat tire.

After Michelle dropped Will off at home, he went to the bank, withdrew $800 from Anna’s account, and paid off his car insurance. He then went on a shopping spree at Walmart where he purchased candy, Lego, and video games, all on Anna’s dime.

By 4 am, Will was sloppy drunk and texting friends asking them to teach him time travel in order to, “correct a horrible mistake” he had made.

Will may have been a tool, but he wasn’t the sharpest one in the shed. Next to Anna’s body, he left something that would lead right back to him:

A KFC receipt.

The receipt contained the debit card number of Kevin Thomas.

This KFC receipt helped solve Anna's murder. CBS News

Kevin told detectives he had dinner with Will at a KFC two days earlier, and that Will had asked to borrow his shotgun “to blow off some steam.”

Will was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and identity theft. The shotgun was found inside his car, with his fingerprints on the trigger.

William Hargrove. Daily Mail

On January 2, 2020, William Hargrove was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Sources: CBS News, 48 Hours, Gazette Times

