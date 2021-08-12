KFC Receipt Solves Murder of Russian Bride Found Dead in the Woods

Fatim Hemraj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IRQYL_0bPCprtz00
William Hargrove and Anna Repkina.CBS News

In 2016, 27-year-old Moscow native Anna Repkina created a profile on a Russian dating website hoping to meet the man of her dreams, someone to settle down and start a family with. Just a couple of weeks later, she received a message from 26-year-old mechanic Will Hargrove.

Although Will lived in America, he told Anna he was an ex-marine once stationed in Russia and that he was deeply rooted in the culture. A few messages turned into an all-encompassing whirlwind romance and within a few months, Anna was on a plane to Portland, Oregon to spend the Christmas holidays with who she thought was the love of her life.

Unfortunately, Anna didn’t really know Will because everything he had told her about himself, was a lie.

Will had never been in the military, and he already had a girlfriend. He was having an affair with a woman named Michelle Chavez and renting a room in her house where she lived with her husband and their two children.

Anna stayed in Will’s room next to his mistress and by the end of her 10-day visit, they were engaged.

But, Will’s impending marriage didn’t stop him from continuing his affair with Michelle. While Anna was back in Moscow preparing to move to Portland, Will was cozying up next to Michelle, telling her how much he loved her.

By March 2017, Anna was living in Portland and planning her wedding. Wanting to share the good news with her friends and family, she posted a photo of her engagement ring on Facebook. When Michelle saw it, she couldn’t believe her eyes.

Anna was wearing Michelle’s wedding ring — that she had given to Will as a promise that she would leave her husband for him.

Michelle angrily confronted Anna on Facebook, but Will assured his fiancée that Michelle was just his “crazy ex” and that the ring was an heirloom that once belonged to his grandmother.

On March 23, Anna was in her wedding dress, ready to say “I do.” The couple drove to the Oregon coast where they planned to exchange their vows on the beach, but when they arrived, the officiant was nowhere to be seen.

After pacing back and forth angrily on the phone, Will told Anna the officiant was ill and that the wedding would need to be postponed.

In reality, Will had never booked an officiant, nor did he obtain a marriage license. It was all just another lie.

Will was determined to have his cake and eat it too, but Michelle had had enough. She gave Will an ultimatum: it was her, or Anna.

Michelle told Will he had five days to end his engagement and send Anna packing. In exchange, she would leave her husband, and they could finally be together. Will agreed and promised he would, “have this permanently solved by 1800 [hours] tomorrow.

The next day was April 17, Easter Sunday. Will lured Anna to what she thought was a romantic road trip to Alsea, Oregon, but once there, he led her deep into the woods and shot her dead, execution-style. He then called Michelle for a ride, claiming he had a flat tire.

After Michelle dropped Will off at home, he went to the bank, withdrew $800 from Anna’s account, and paid off his car insurance. He then went on a shopping spree at Walmart where he purchased candy, Lego, and video games, all on Anna’s dime.

By 4 am, Will was sloppy drunk and texting friends asking them to teach him time travel in order to, “correct a horrible mistake” he had made.

Will may have been a tool, but he wasn’t the sharpest one in the shed. Next to Anna’s body, he left something that would lead right back to him:

A KFC receipt.

The receipt contained the debit card number of Kevin Thomas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q8oI6_0bPCprtz00
This KFC receipt helped solve Anna's murder.CBS News

Kevin told detectives he had dinner with Will at a KFC two days earlier, and that Will had asked to borrow his shotgun “to blow off some steam.”

Will was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and identity theft. The shotgun was found inside his car, with his fingerprints on the trigger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkqUi_0bPCprtz00
William Hargrove.Daily Mail

On January 2, 2020, William Hargrove was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Sources: CBS News, 48 Hours, Gazette Times

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 17

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_cfce6816816cf58a11bcb951fd93d0fc.blob

I cover true crime / follow me on Twitter @ fatim_hemraj for updates

14083 followers
Loading

More from Fatim Hemraj

Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Police Officer Who Gunned Down Bride-To-Be After She Called 911 for Help Appeals Conviction

40-year-old Veterinarian Surgeon and Meditation Coach Justine Damond grew up in Sydney, Australia to a nurse-midwife and a bookstore owner. She met Minneapolis native Don Damond in 2012 while at a meditation retreat. Despite their 9000 mile distance, the pair fell in love and became engaged. Justine moved to Minneapolis and started planning the wedding, which was to take place in Hawaii on August 17, 2017. Instead, Justine's loved ones were forced to attend her funeral.Read full story
33 comments
Kentucky State

Convicted Killer Freed by Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin After Family Raises $21K for Campaign Faces Trial Once Again

Patrick Baker after being pardoned by former Gov. Matt BevinWKYT. On May 9, 2014, at approximately 5 am, two men wearing masks and dark clothing kicked in the front door of 29-year-old Donald Mills’ mobile home in Scarf, Kentucky, posing as law enforcement officers.Read full story
39 comments

Twisted Couple Kill Woman for Revenge, Brag About Murder on Social Media

A Facebook post of Jack and Shaylyn bragging about killing her ex-boyfriend's mother.Law and Crime. In October of 2019, 18-year-old Shaylyn Moran met 20-year-old Leonard Troufield III online. Within four days of meeting in person, Shaylyn became utterly obsessed with Leonard causing him to end the relationship.Read full story
93 comments
Colorado State

Father of Murdered Teen Catches Killer With Text Message

19-year-old Kenia Monge and 30-year-old Lydia Tillman were two women who both lived in Colorado. Kenia had recently graduated from high school and worked in customer service hoping to save enough money to enroll in college where she planned to study broadcasting. Lydia was a renowned sommelier and seasoned traveler who had just relocated to Ft. Collins for her dream job.Read full story
Reno, NV

He Got Away With Murder — Until His Girlfriend Thought He Was Cheating

Carleen Harmon turned up the volume on the TV. 19-year-old college sophomore Brianna Denison had been missing for an entire week in a kidnapping that had made national headlines. Billboards with Brianna’s photo and ribbons in her favorite color, blue, could be found all around Reno.Read full story
7 comments
Lawrence, MA

Jealous Teen Murders Classmate for Saying Hi to His Girlfriend

It was December 1, 2016, a cold, snowy day in Lawrence, Massachusetts, when a couple decided to take their dog for a walk along the Merrimack riverbank. It seemed just like any other day — until they came across a body in the water.Read full story
8 comments

Missing Mom's Fiancé Cancelled Their Wedding and Sold His Ring Only 3 Days After She Vanished

Niqui McCown with her daughter, Payton.Source: WDTN. 28-year-old Marilyn “Niqui” McCown lived in Richmond, Indiana with her fiancé, Bobby Webster. She worked as an accounting clerk at a state prison in Dayton, Ohio. Niqui had big dreams of becoming a United States Marshal and took Criminal Justice classes part-time at Sinclair Community College.Read full story
10 comments
Chapel Hill, NC

Student Beaten to Death Left Behind Voicemail Screaming for Help-Was She Set Up by Her Own Friend?

19-year-old Faith Hedgepeth was a student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which she attended on a scholarship. She was set to be the first person in her family to graduate from university and had big dreams of becoming a pediatrician or a teacher.Read full story
9 comments

The Real-Life Runaway Bride: She Faked Her Own Kidnapping and Turned Her Fiancé Into a Murder Suspect

Julia Roberts in 'Runaway Bride.'www.throwbacks.com. 39-year-old Tiffiny Bray lived in Fletcher, Oklahoma, with her fiancé, Chad McGuire. The couple was just months away from tying the knot when Tiffiny suddenly up and vanished.Read full story
1 comments
Monrovia, CA

Man Raps About Killing and Burying Ex at Comedy Club-Could Amanda Custer be Buried in Yucaipa?

Amanda Custer, Robert Camou.Made by the author with photos from Facebook and The Mirror. 31-year-old Amanda Kathleen Custer lived in the 600 block of Vaquero Road in Monrovia, California with her grandmother. She had graduated from Lyles College of Beauty and was the mother to an 8-year-old boy.Read full story
7 comments
Chalfant Valley, CA

16-Year-Old Karlie Gusé Feared Her Stepmother Was Going To Kill Her. The Next Day, She Vanished.

16-year-old Karlie Lain Gusé lived with her father Zac, stepmother Melissa and two younger brothers in Chalfant Valley, California, a small rural town with a population of less than 700. Karlie's biological mother, Lindsay Fairley, lives in Nevada.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

30 Years Ago a Black Teen Was Shot in the Head Over a $1.79 Bottle of Orange Juice and Her Killer Walked Free

A memorial for Latasha Harlins in South Los Angeles.The Grio. Latasha Harlins was a student at Westchester High School in Los Angeles. Her father, Sylvester, worked in a steel factory while her mother, Crystal, waitressed at a pub part-time while working towards obtaining her real estate license. While drunk and high, Sylvester would routinely beat Crystal in front of their three children. The couple fought incessantly over their financial troubles and in 1984, Crystal obtained a restraining order against her husband and filed for divorce.Read full story
91 comments

She Faked a Pregnancy, Killed Her Childhood Friend of 22 Years and Stole Her Newborn Baby

Magen Fieramusca left, Heidi Broussard right.Daily Mail. 33-year-old Heidi Broussard worked as a waitress at Cracker Barrel in Buda, Texas while attending Veterinary school. She was recently engaged to her boyfriend of 10 years, Shane Carey, with whom she had a 5-year-old son.Read full story
1 comments
Topeka, KS

Teen Accused of Killing Best Friend’s Mom With Bat All Because He Wouldn’t Let Him Smoke in His Car

46-year-old Hester Workman lived in Topeka, Kansas where she worked as a legal support supervisor with the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts. She had two children, 16-year-old Dillon Jay who lived with her and 13-year-old Sidney who lived with their father, David.Read full story
6 comments
Marysville, OH

20 Years Ago a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker, She Was Never Seen Again

Between being a single mother and holding down a full-time job at a Honda factory in Marysville, Ohio, 29-year-old Patti Adkins led a busy life with little to no room for much else, let alone a love life. However, she wouldn’t have to look far. A year before she went missing, she became completely enamored with a married co-worker and began an illicit affair.Read full story
180 comments

Kiss of Death: The Man Who Extorted Money Out of Women With Promises of Marriage but Killed Them Instead

Between 1900 and 1914, a man named Hoffman placed ads in the ‘lonely hearts section’ of a Budapest newspaper, seeking an affluent woman to call his wife. Several woman, mostly widows and those with little to no relatives, were desperate to wed and agreed to meet with him.Read full story
2 comments
Norfolk, VA

Man Accused of Killing Step-Daughter With Heroin Attempted To Frame Her Childhood Friend

It was spring break 2015 and 18-year-old Anjelica Hadsell, known as AJ, was home from Longwood University visiting her mom and three sisters in Norfolk, Virginia. On March 2, 2015, AJ unknowingly hugged her little sister for the last time as she left for school. When the young girl returned home later that afternoon, she found all of the lights on and a half-folded pile of laundry. Music was playing and the back door was unlocked but AJ was nowhere to be found.Read full story
15 comments

App Leads Women to Body of Missing Friend

22-year-old Binghamton University student Haley Anderson met her boyfriend Kevin Ocampo on campus. Like Haley, Kevin was also a nursing student. While Haley only wanted a casual relationship, Kevin wanted commitment. Their differences led to several arguments and although the couple broke up several times, they always got back together.Read full story
5 comments
Houston, TX

From Miss Irresistible to Mass Murderer: Teen Guns Down Her Best Friends

When Christine Paolilla was two-years-old, her father died in a construction accident. Widowed and penniless, Christine’s mother Lori was devastated. She turned to drugs and eventually lost custody of Christine and her older brother, who were sent to live with their grandparents.Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 17

Community Policy