Father of Murdered Teen Catches Killer With Text Message

19-year-old Kenia Monge and 30-year-old Lydia Tillman were two women who both lived in Colorado. Kenia had recently graduated from high school and worked in customer service hoping to save enough money to enroll in college where she planned to study broadcasting. Lydia was a renowned sommelier and seasoned traveler who had just relocated to Ft. Collins for her dream job.

Though worlds apart in many ways, one man would connect both women together for the rest of time.

It was March 31, 2011. Armed with fake IDs, Kenia and her friends decided to hit up a now-defunct nightclub called 24-K in downtown Denver. Having had too much to drink, Kenia was kicked out along with a guy she had met that same night, leaving her phone and purse inside the club.

Kenia followed the man to his apartment building, but later changed her mind and left. Highly intoxicated and stumbling over herself, she wandered in front of the building until eventually walking out of camera view.

She was never seen alive again.

Kenia with a man she met at 24-K the night she disappeared. YouTube

The next morning, Kenia’s friends dropped her purse and phone off at her parents’ house hoping to find her there, safe and sound. But, Kenia wasn’t there. In fact, Kenia was nowhere to be found and no one at all had heard from her, including her stepfather Tony, who thought it was all a sick April Fools joke — until he looked at a text message in Kenia’s phone.

“Hey, this is Travis, the guy who gave you a ride last night-white creepy van :) did you get home okay?”

Tony called the unsaved number and a man picked up. He identified himself as 31-year-old Travis Forbes and told Tony that he offered Kenia a ride home when he saw her wandering downtown. On the way there, Kenia wanted cigarettes so he stopped at a Conoco gas station, but it was closed. Kenia then got out of his van, bummed a cigarette off a strange man known only as “Dan” and walked away with him, “I wish I knew more about what happened to your daughter, but I told you everything I know,” he told Tony.

Tony asked Travis to meet him at the Conoco gas station to talk in person, and he agreed. Tony told his wife that he knew Travis was lying, grabbed his pistol, and took off. When he arrived at the gas station, it was swarming with cops. Kenia’s mom, Maria, had called the police.

Travis was taken in for questioning. He insisted he was at his girlfriend’s house from 3 am until 8 am and spent the rest of the day making deliveries for a bakery where he sold homemade gluten-free granola bars.

Travis’ girlfriend, Kerry Humphrey, corroborated his alibi, but, unlike humans, phone records and surveillance cameras don’t lie.

Phone records proved Travis was nowhere near Kerry’s home, and footage from the bakery showed he wasn’t out making deliveries — he was wheeling a large cooler into the freezer.

Travis wheeling a large cooler into the freezer of the bakery. ABC News

Travis was also seen carrying a roll of carpet, several rags, and a bottle of bleach before he shut the cameras off.

Although Travis’ van smelled of bleach and the carpet had been replaced with a brand new one, there was still no forensic evidence tying him directly to Kenia’s disappearance, so he was let go with a promise to return for a polygraph test.

He never showed up.

Three months later, on the fourth of July, 30-year-old Lydia Tillman was walking to her apartment in Ft. Collins when she realized she was being followed. As she hurried up to her door and took out her keys, the man forced her inside and followed her in. After the attacker sexually assaulted and beat Lydia, he set her apartment on fire and fled.

Miraculously, Lydia was still alive and was able to jump out of her second-story window. As paramedics came to her aid, they asked if she knew the person who had done this to her. Before she could answer, Lydia suffered a massive stroke and went into a coma.

Luckily, Lydia had fought for her life and underneath her fingernails was the DNA of her attacker.

Travis Forbes.

Travis Forbes. The Denver Post

Travis was arrested on July 10 while walking a woman to her home. 5 weeks later, Lydia came out of a coma and identified him as her attacker.

Surprisingly, he confessed to it all.

Travis sexually assaulted Kenia and killed her when she fought back. He put her in a cooler which he stored in the freezer of the bakery and buried her the next day. Five months after Kenia's disappearance, Travis finally led detectives to her remains.

He claimed Kenia’s death was an accident and that he didn’t mean to kill her, but later admitted that he is a “dangerously evil sociopath."

Travis was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of Kenia and 48 years for the attempted murder of Lydia.

Kerry admitted Travis had begged her to fake his alibi and was sentenced to 2,000 hours of community service, mandatory mental health counseling, and 60 days in jail.

To honor her legacy, Kenia’s family established the Kenia Monge Foundation which provides Colorado-based women and children with the resources and education they need to stay safe and protected in their community and provides financial and emotional support to the families of victims of violent crimes.

This summer marked a decade since Lydia survived the unthinkable. At his sentencing hearing, Lydia graciously chose to forgive her attacker, “Travis Forbes, you caused me no harm. My spirit, my soul, and my mind remain untouched. May you find peace in this life,” she wrote in a statement. Lydia re-learned how to talk, eat and walk and now owns her own yoga studio in Ft. Collins and is a living reminder that women can overcome anything.

Lydia Tillman. The Coloradoan

Sources: Lydia Tillman Tells Her Story, WestWord, QNewsHub, ABC News, Oxygen, Kenia Monge Surveillance-The Lofts, True Crime Daily, The Kenia Monge Foundation, CBS Denver

