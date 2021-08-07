Reno, NV

Woman Helps Convict Boyfriend After He Kills Teen, Dumps Body Near Her Office

Fatim Hemraj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0La3m7_0bKTk25q00
Brianna Denison.CBS News

Carleen Harmon turned up the volume on the TV. 19-year-old college sophomore Brianna Denison had been missing for an entire week in a kidnapping that had made national headlines. Billboards with Brianna’s photo and ribbons in her favorite color, blue, could be found all around Reno.

As her heart went out to Brianna’s loved ones who were frantically searching for the missing teen, Carleen had no idea that the man responsible, a vicious, cold-hearted killer, would fall asleep next to her, that very same night.

It was January 19, 2008. Child Psychology major Brianna was on winter break from Santa Barbara City College visiting friends and family in Reno, Nevada. After belting her heart out at a concert with her friends K.T. Hunter and Jessica Deal, the girls partied the night away at Sands Regency Hotel & Casino, followed by late-night milkshakes at Mels Diner.

It was the end to a perfect night, and unbeknownst to Brianna, it would be her very last one.

By 4 am, the girls were back at K.T.’s house near the University of Nevada, which she shared with three roommates and often left unlocked. K.T. fell asleep next to her dog in her bedroom while Brianna cuddled up on the living room sofa with a blanket and a pillow.

As Brianna closed her eyes and drifted off to sleep, a serial rapist was on the loose. He had already attacked three young women and was on the hunt for a fourth. As he prowled throughout the neighborhood, he could see directly into K.T.’s home through the large drape-free windows covering the front of the house, where an attractive, petite woman with long hair laid on the couch — his exact type.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WptbV_0bKTk25q00
The home from where Brianna was kidnapped.Source: Reno Gazette-Journal.

The man entered through the unlocked front door, attacked Brianna as she slept, and kidnapped her.

When K.T. woke up at 9:30 am, she made her way to the living room to wake Brianna up, but all she found was a pillow with a small bloodstain and a blanket on the ground near the back door. Brianna’s phone, shoes, and purse were still in the home, but she was nowhere to be found.

K.T. made a frantic call to Brianna’s parents, followed by one to the police. Within hours, a massive search was initiated. Hundreds of tips came pouring in, but none led to the missing student.

It was clear Brianna had been kidnapped, but detectives wondered whether she was the victim of the serial rapist who had been plaguing the city of Reno in the months leading up to her disappearance.

On October 22, 2007, a student was sexually assaulted at gunpoint in the parking garage of the University of Nevada. Three weeks later, another student was attacked and groped in the same parking garage, but the assailant panicked when she screamed, kicked her, and took off. On December 16, a third student was kidnapped outside her home near campus. He sexually assaulted her before driving her back to her apartment. The mystery perpetrator kept the underwear of all three of his victims.

Detectives compared male DNA found on the handle of the front door in K.T.’s home and on the sofa where Brianna slept with DNA found from the three other crime scenes.

It was a match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y9Ku8_0bKTk25q00
Along with a description of his truck, a sketch of Brianna's killer was released to the public with the help of his 3 surviving victims.True Activist.

It was February 15, 2008. Nearly four weeks had passed since Brianna had been kidnapped. A man named Albert Jimenez was walking past a field back to his office from his lunch break when something bright and orange in color caught his eye. It was a pair of socks on a deceased woman, hidden underneath a discarded Christmas tree.

Detectives arrived on the scene and quickly confirmed that the body was in fact Brianna’s. She had been sexually assaulted and died as a result of asphyixiation.

As Reno police came to the realization that a serial rapist turned killer was on the loose, Police Chief Jim Johns warned female students to avoid walking home alone late at night and to be extra vigilant of their surroundings at all times.

Chief Johns suggested that the killer would be acting differently than normal and was likely someone who lived near the University of Nevada or worked near the field where Brianna’s body was found.

He pleaded with the public to help catch the monster responsible for her death, “Somewhere in our community there is a wife, a mom, a girlfriend, a sister who recognizes this suspect. Likely he looks like somebody you would least suspect, but that is the person who is responsible for this crime.”

Chief Jim Johns likely didn’t realize just how right he was.

Carleen was hard at work when she glanced out of the window and noticed a barrage of police placing a barrier of caution tape around what could only be a crime scene. Suddenly, Carleen got a sick feeling in her stomach that perhaps the body of the missing teen she had seen on billboards around the city had finally been located — right outside her office.

Shaken up, she placed a call to her boyfriend of six years and the father of her four-year-old son, 27-year-old ex-marine James Biela who worked as a pipefitter — at the University of Nevada.

Carleen had hoped to receive a few words of comfort from James, but instead, he irritably told her that the only reason anyone cared about Brianna’s death was that she was “hot” and had wealthy parents. When a friend later brought up the murder, James told them, “the b*tch probably had it coming.”

Later that same day, James told Carleen he had been laid off when in actuality he had quit. Two weeks later, he abruptly sold his truck to a couple in Idaho and moved to Washington while Carleen and their son remained in Reno.

When James decided to move back to Reno six months later, Carleen drove to Washington to help him pack. She couldn’t help but notice that he was acting differently and worried whether he was cheating on her. Carleen decided to search James’ truck and hidden deep in the glove compartment, she found two pairs of used panties.

Enraged, Carleen drove to James’ work site and confronted him. She screamed at him and demanded to know why he was in possession of another woman’s underwear, but he remained silent and angrily threw them out of the window as they drove home.

Distraught, Carleen called a friend asking for advice.

The friend quickly connected the dots between James’ abrupt move to Washington, the sketch of Brianna’s killer whom he bore a striking resemblance to, the unexplained panties, and the fact he had sold his truck, a 4-wheel drive Toyota Tacoma with an extended cab — the same type of vehicle driven by the wanted serial rapist — and called in an anonymous tip on November 1, 2008.

A week later, James was called in for questioning and the evidence against him was overwhelming.

James’ cellphone placed him in the area from where Brianna had been kidnapped, fibers found on her socks matched those found in his truck which had been recovered as evidence from the couple in Idaho and all three sexual assault victims picked him out of a lineup.

James denied having anything to do with the series of rapes around campus or Brianna’s death. He refused to give up a sample of his DNA and insisted that he was with his girlfriend Carleen during all four attacks. After the interrogation, James rushed home and begged Carleen to be his alibi.

Not only did Carleen refuse to lie for James, but she also allowed detectives to retain a DNA sample from their son, and once it was proven to be a match, she testified against him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zNwl_0bKTk25q00
James Biela.Murderpedia

On May 27, 2010, James was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and sexual assault with a deadly weapon in Brianna’s case and two counts of sexual assault for two of the surviving victims. He was sentenced to death.

As James watched his mother sit in the courtroom with tears streaming down her face, he apologized for his actions but stated his only regret was the fact he’ll never get the chance to watch his son grow up.

James remains on death row in Ely State Prison.

In 2013, the state of Nevada passed Brianna’s Law, ordering that DNA from every individual arrested for a felony crime is collected and entered into a database. In 2002, James was arrested after threatening an ex-girlfriend’s neighbor with a knife, but his DNA was not collected. Had it been, Brianna’s life could have been saved.

Between 2014 and 2018, Brianna’s Law solved 500 burglaries, 100 sexual assault cases, 62 robberies, 23 attempted murders, 9 homicides, and 3 arsons. Similar laws have since been established in 31 states.

Brianna’s death was just as tragic as it was preventable, but it certainly was not in vain. Her legacy continues to shine and help save the lives of others, years after her death.

“When James Michael Biela messed with my little girl, he messed with the wrong family.” — Brianna’s mother, Bridgette Denison.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck again for the Denison family in 2018 when Brianna’s cousin, 19-year-old Caitlin Denison went missing. She will turn 23 tomorrow, August 7, 2021. Anonymous tips can be called in to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1–800–252-TIPS (8477) or submitted online here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14GjYk_0bKTk25q00
Source: Missing Persons Network, Facebook

Sources: Murderpedia, The Spokesman-Review, Reno Gazette Journal, Daily Herald, KTVN, Biela v. State, Wikipedia, Tynerose Blog, The Charley Project

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 3

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b7f0df4c9065d50dad5d9ba0d5416d2a.blob

I cover solved, unsolved & missing person cases ◦ follow me on twitter @ fatim_hemraj for updates + subscribe to my free monthly newsletter on my website fatimhemraj.com

13800 followers
Loading

More from Fatim Hemraj

Colorado State

Baker Murders Teen, Gets Caught Thanks to Text Message

19-year-old Kenia Monge and 30-year-old Lydia Tillman were two women who both lived in Colorado. Kenia had recently graduated from high school and worked in customer service hoping to save enough money to enroll in college where she planned to study broadcasting. Lydia was a renowned sommelier and seasoned traveler who had just relocated to Ft. Collins for her dream job.Read full story
Dayton, OH

Missing Mom's Fiancé Cancelled Their Wedding and Sold His Ring Only 3 Days After She Vanished

Niqui McCown with her daughter, Payton.Source: WDTN. 28-year-old Marilyn “Niqui” McCown lived in Richmond, Indiana with her fiancé, Bobby Webster. She worked as an accounting clerk at a state prison in Dayton, Ohio. Niqui had big dreams of becoming a United States Marshal and took Criminal Justice classes part-time at Sinclair Community College.Read full story
10 comments
Chapel Hill, NC

Student Beaten to Death Left Behind Voicemail Screaming for Help-Was She Set Up by Her Own Friend?

19-year-old Faith Hedgepeth was a student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which she attended on a scholarship. She was set to be the first person in her family to graduate from university and had big dreams of becoming a pediatrician or a teacher.Read full story
9 comments

The Real-Life Runaway Bride: She Faked Her Own Kidnapping and Turned Her Fiancé Into a Murder Suspect

Julia Roberts in 'Runaway Bride.'www.throwbacks.com. 39-year-old Tiffiny Bray lived in Fletcher, Oklahoma, with her fiancé, Chad McGuire. The couple was just months away from tying the knot when Tiffiny suddenly up and vanished.Read full story
1 comments
Monrovia, CA

Man Raps About Killing and Burying Ex at Comedy Club-Could Amanda Custer be Buried in Yucaipa?

Amanda Custer, Robert Camou.Made by the author with photos from Facebook and The Mirror. 31-year-old Amanda Kathleen Custer lived in the 600 block of Vaquero Road in Monrovia, California with her grandmother. She had graduated from Lyles College of Beauty and was the mother to an 8-year-old boy.Read full story
7 comments
Chalfant Valley, CA

16-Year-Old Karlie Gusé Feared Her Stepmother Was Going To Kill Her. The Next Day, She Vanished.

16-year-old Karlie Lain Gusé lived with her father Zac, stepmother Melissa and two younger brothers in Chalfant Valley, California, a small rural town with a population of less than 700. Karlie's biological mother, Lindsay Fairley, lives in Nevada.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

30 Years Ago a Black Teen Was Shot in the Head Over a $1.79 Bottle of Orange Juice and Her Killer Walked Free

A memorial for Latasha Harlins in South Los Angeles.The Grio. Latasha Harlins was a student at Westchester High School in Los Angeles. Her father, Sylvester, worked in a steel factory while her mother, Crystal, waitressed at a pub part-time while working towards obtaining her real estate license. While drunk and high, Sylvester would routinely beat Crystal in front of their three children. The couple fought incessantly over their financial troubles and in 1984, Crystal obtained a restraining order against her husband and filed for divorce.Read full story
91 comments

She Faked a Pregnancy, Killed Her Childhood Friend of 22 Years and Stole Her Newborn Baby

Magen Fieramusca left, Heidi Broussard right.Daily Mail. 33-year-old Heidi Broussard worked as a waitress at Cracker Barrel in Buda, Texas while attending Veterinary school. She was recently engaged to her boyfriend of 10 years, Shane Carey, with whom she had a 5-year-old son.Read full story
1 comments
Topeka, KS

Teen Accused of Killing Best Friend’s Mom With Bat All Because He Wouldn’t Let Him Smoke in His Car

46-year-old Hester Workman lived in Topeka, Kansas where she worked as a legal support supervisor with the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts. She had two children, 16-year-old Dillon Jay who lived with her and 13-year-old Sidney who lived with their father, David.Read full story
6 comments
Marysville, OH

20 Years Ago a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker, She Was Never Seen Again

Between being a single mother and holding down a full-time job at a Honda factory in Marysville, Ohio, 29-year-old Patti Adkins led a busy life with little to no room for much else, let alone a love life. However, she wouldn’t have to look far. A year before she went missing, she became completely enamored with a married co-worker and began an illicit affair.Read full story
180 comments

Kiss of Death: The Man Who Extorted Money Out of Women With Promises of Marriage but Killed Them Instead

Between 1900 and 1914, a man named Hoffman placed ads in the ‘lonely hearts section’ of a Budapest newspaper, seeking an affluent woman to call his wife. Several woman, mostly widows and those with little to no relatives, were desperate to wed and agreed to meet with him.Read full story
2 comments
Norfolk, VA

Man Accused of Killing Step-Daughter With Heroin Attempted To Frame Her Childhood Friend

It was spring break 2015 and 18-year-old Anjelica Hadsell, known as AJ, was home from Longwood University visiting her mom and three sisters in Norfolk, Virginia. On March 2, 2015, AJ unknowingly hugged her little sister for the last time as she left for school. When the young girl returned home later that afternoon, she found all of the lights on and a half-folded pile of laundry. Music was playing and the back door was unlocked but AJ was nowhere to be found.Read full story
15 comments

App Leads Women to Body of Missing Friend

22-year-old Binghamton University student Haley Anderson met her boyfriend Kevin Ocampo on campus. Like Haley, Kevin was also a nursing student. While Haley only wanted a casual relationship, Kevin wanted commitment. Their differences led to several arguments and although the couple broke up several times, they always got back together.Read full story
5 comments
Houston, TX

From Miss Irresistible to Mass Murderer: Teen Guns Down Her Best Friends

When Christine Paolilla was two-years-old, her father died in a construction accident. Widowed and penniless, Christine’s mother Lori was devastated. She turned to drugs and eventually lost custody of Christine and her older brother, who were sent to live with their grandparents.Read full story
20 comments

The Girl Who Came Back From the Dead: She Faked Her Own Kidnapping and Showed Up at the Murder Trial 5 Years Later

On August 31, 1998, Jennifer Kerwin dropped her daughter, 14-year-old Natasha Ryan, off at Rockhampton High School. When Natasha failed to return home later that evening, Jennifer called the police and reported her missing.Read full story
Pella, IA

She Killed Her Estranged Husband’s New Girlfriend and Blamed It on Pandemic Stress

On March 12, 2020, 58-year-old hospital worker Michelle Boat's husband Nicholas informed her he was leaving her for another woman. The couple had two children together and had been married for twenty years.Read full story
42 comments

The Beauty and the Beast: How Actress Lana Turner’s Teen Daughter Saved Her Life

Lana Turner was the Hollywood glamour girl of the 1940s and ’50s. It’s Lah-nuh, not Lan-ah, she warned her fans; “Please, if you say “Lan-ah,” I shall slaughter you.”Read full story
1 comments
Indiana State

One of the Most Hated Women in Indiana: She Claimed She Was Kidnapped by a Black Man, but It Was All a Hoax

On July 24th, 2020, 23-year-old Indiana woman Hannah Potts posted a Facebook live video claiming she had been kidnapped by a black man in a maroon vehicle. In the video, Potts stated she was outside taking pictures of animals when a man suddenly emerged out of nowhere, abducting her and putting her into the trunk of his car. Hannah said the man called her ‘baby girl’ and described being held in a damp room 'with four walls and a little light.' She then begged viewers to call the police and rescue her.Read full story
37 comments

A Rottweiler and a Bowl of Banana Pudding: The Capture of a Peeping Tom Killer

Stephanie Bennett’s last Christmas in 2001.Jesusdecides.com. Twenty years ago, Virginia natives Stephanie Bennett and her step-sister Deanna moved to North Carolina seeking independence. It was their first time living away from home and they were excited to begin their journey into adulthood.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 3

Community Policy