He Got Away With Murder — Until His Girlfriend Thought He Was Cheating

Carleen Harmon turned up the volume on the TV. 19-year-old college sophomore Brianna Denison had been missing for an entire week in a kidnapping that had made national headlines. Billboards with Brianna’s photo and ribbons in her favorite color, blue, could be found all around Reno.

As her heart went out to Brianna’s loved ones who were frantically searching for the missing teen, Carleen had no idea that the man responsible, a vicious, cold-hearted killer, would fall asleep next to her, that very same night.

Kidnapped

It was January 19, 2008. Child Psychology major Brianna was on winter break from Santa Barbara City College visiting friends and family in Reno, Nevada. After belting her heart out at a concert with her friends K.T. Hunter and Jessica Deal, the girls partied the night away at Sands Regency Hotel & Casino, followed by late-night milkshakes at Mels Diner.

It was the end to a perfect night, and unbeknownst to Brianna, it would be her very last one.

By 4 am, the girls were back at K.T.’s house near the University of Nevada, which she shared with three roommates and often left unlocked. K.T. fell asleep next to her dog in her bedroom while Brianna cuddled up on the living room sofa with a blanket and a pillow.

As Brianna closed her eyes and drifted off to sleep, a serial rapist was on the loose. He had already attacked three young women and was on the hunt for a fourth. As he prowled throughout the neighborhood, he could see directly into K.T.’s home through the large drape-free windows covering the front of the house, where an attractive, petite woman with long hair laid on the couch — his exact type.

The home from where Brianna was kidnapped. Source: Reno Gazette-Journal.

The man entered through the unlocked front door, attacked Brianna as she slept, and kidnapped her.

When K.T. woke up at 9:30 am, she made her way to the living room to wake up Brianna. Although her phone, shoes, and purse were still in the home, she was nowhere to be found.

K.T. made a frantic call to Brianna’s parents, followed by one to the police. Within hours, a massive search was initiated. Hundreds of tips came pouring in, but none led to the missing student.

It was clear Brianna had been kidnapped, but detectives wondered whether she was the victim of the serial rapist who had been plaguing the city of Reno in the months leading up to her disappearance.

Between October 2007 and December 2007, three female students had been viciously attacked by the Reno Rapist near campus. Detectives compared male DNA found on the handle of the front door in K.T.’s home and on the sofa where Brianna slept with DNA found from the three other crime scenes.

It was a match.

Along with a description of his truck, a sketch of Brianna's killer was released to the public with the help of his 3 surviving victims. True Activist.

A Gruesome Discovery

Brianna's body was found in a field on February 15, 2008.

Police Chief Jim Johns warned female students to avoid walking home alone late at night and to be extra vigilant of their surroundings at all times. He suggested that the killer would be acting differently than normal and was likely someone who lived near the University of Nevada or worked near the field where Brianna’s body was found.

Chief Johns pleaded with the public to help catch the monster responsible for Brianna's death, “Somewhere in our community there is a wife, a mom, a girlfriend, a sister who recognizes this suspect. Likely he looks like somebody you would least suspect, but that is the person who is responsible for this crime.”

He likely didn’t realize just how right he was.

Fears of Infidelity Lead to an Anonymous Tip

Carleen was hard at work when she glanced out of the window and noticed a barrage of police placing a barrier of caution tape around what could only be a crime scene. Suddenly, Carleen got a sick feeling in her stomach that perhaps the body of the missing teen she had seen on billboards around the city had finally been located — in a field right outside her office.

Shaken up, she placed a call to her boyfriend of six years and the father of her four-year-old son, 27-year-old ex-marine James Biela who worked as a pipefitter — at the University of Nevada.

Carleen had hoped to receive a few words of comfort from James, but instead, he irritably told her that the only reason anyone cared about Brianna’s death was that she was “hot” and had wealthy parents. When a friend later brought up the murder, James told them, “the b*tch probably had it coming.”

Later that same day, James told Carleen he had been laid off when in actuality he had quit. Two weeks later, he abruptly sold his truck to a couple in Idaho and moved to Washington while Carleen and their son remained in Reno.

When James decided to move back to Reno six months later, Carleen drove to Washington to help him pack. She couldn’t help but notice that he was acting differently and worried whether he was cheating on her. Carleen decided to search James’ truck and hidden deep in the glove compartment, she found two pairs of used panties.

Enraged, Carleen drove to James’ work site and confronted him. She screamed at him and demanded to know why he was in possession of another woman’s underwear, but he remained silent and angrily threw them out of the window as they drove home.

Distraught, Carleen called a friend asking for advice.

The friend quickly connected the dots between James’ abrupt move to Washington, the sketch of Brianna’s killer whom he bore a striking resemblance to, the unexplained panties, and the fact he had sold his truck, a 4-wheel drive Toyota Tacoma with an extended cab — the same type of vehicle driven by the wanted serial rapist — and called in an anonymous tip on November 1, 2008.

A week later, James was called in for questioning and the evidence against him was overwhelming.

James’ cellphone placed him in the area from where Brianna had been kidnapped, fibers found on her socks matched those found in his truck which had been recovered as evidence from the couple in Idaho, and all three surviving victims picked him out of a lineup.

James refused to give up a sample of his DNA and insisted that he was with his girlfriend Carleen during all four attacks. After the interrogation, James rushed home and begged Carleen to be his alibi.

Not only did Carleen refuse to lie for James, but she also allowed detectives to retain a DNA sample from their son, and once it was proven to be a match, she testified against him.

James Biela. Murderpedia

On May 27, 2010, James was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and sexual assault with a deadly weapon in Brianna’s case and two counts of sexual assault for two of the surviving victims. He was sentenced to death.

As James watched his mother sit in the courtroom with tears streaming down her face, he apologized for his actions but stated his only regret was the fact he’ll never get the chance to watch his son grow up.

James remains on death row in Ely State Prison.

Brianna's Law

In 2013, the state of Nevada passed Brianna’s Law, ordering that DNA from every individual arrested for a felony crime is collected and entered into a database. In 2002, James was arrested after threatening an ex-girlfriend’s neighbor with a knife, but his DNA was not collected. Had it been, Brianna’s life could have been saved.

Between 2014 and 2018, Brianna’s Law solved 500 burglaries, 100 sexual assault cases, 62 robberies, 23 attempted murders, 9 homicides, and 3 arsons. Similar laws have since been established in 31 states.

Brianna’s death was just as tragic as it was preventable, but it certainly was not in vain. Her legacy continues to shine and help save the lives of others, years after her death.

“When James Michael Biela messed with my little girl, he messed with the wrong family.” — Brianna’s mother, Bridgette Denison.

Caitlin Denison

Unfortunately, tragedy struck again for the Denison family in 2018 when Brianna’s cousin, 19-year-old Caitlin Denison went missing. She will turn 23 tomorrow, August 7, 2021. Anonymous tips can be called in to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1–800–252-TIPS (8477) or submitted online here.

Source: Missing Persons Network, Facebook

