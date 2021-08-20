Ancient Egyptians Were More Feminists Than We Are Today

Egypt was not a matriarchal society but wasn't a patriarchal one either Pixabay

During the fifth century B.C., when the great Greek society expected their women to stay at home and take care of the house, Egyptian women freely participated in trade and businesses. They were equally paid for the work and were given legal rights that were not available to women anywhere else in the world at that time. In a society where Cleopatra, Hatshepsut, and Nefertiti were the ‘Pharaohs’, nothing less can be expected.

Egyptian women were allowed to take care of their legal affairs on their own. Unlike the ancient Greek women, they didn’t need to have any male representation to sort their legal disputes. They were allowed to file a case of divorce and own properties.

When males around the world choked their women alive, Egyptian women became a beacon of home for slaves. They had the power to free slaves and prosecute other people. In short, the rights of Egyptian women were the same as their male counterparts — they were equal before the law.

Laws of marriages and divorces were more relaxed than it is today. Weddings had no obligatory rulings or intervention from the Egyptian governments or religious institutions. However, parents played a vital role during these ceremonies. Though adultery was forbidden by law, premarital relationships were a regular thing here at that time. At the time of divorce, women had the rights to take back their dowry and their properties.

The upper-class women participated in legal affairs and took care of their properties. At the same time, the lower-class women toiled in fields and worked at construction sites. Some also took up entertainers’ jobs to make more money.

Ironically, the status and the privileges ancient women enjoyed depended on the men in their lives — either father or husband. Despite how progressive the Egyptian society was, there were still glimpses of patriarchy like today. They were referred to as the ‘ mistress of the house ’ — yet were representative of their own, especially in legal matters.

