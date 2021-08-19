Carthage: The Ancient City That Survives Even Today

Ancient ruins in Carthage Wikimedia Commons

Seated at the eastern Tunis Lake of Tunisia, Carthage was once the most important trading hub and the capital city of ancient Carthaginian civilization. This city came into existence from a Phoenician colony, which gave rise to the Punic empire of the first millennium. According to the legend of Elissa , Carthage was created by a Phoenician princess of Tyre, Dido, along the North African coast.

Despite the power it had and the location it flourished in, Carthage was repeatedly subjected to wars and battles for thousands of years — starting with the Romans.

The Punic wars

One of the many wars fought by the Romans against Carthage Picryl

Also known as the Carthaginian Wars, these were a series of three wars fought between the Punic empire and the Romans. Like any other war, the purpose behind these wars was to acquire more power. Both kingdoms wanted to gain the upper hand to rule Sicily and become the superpower of the Mediterranean region. These wars stretched over 120 years and ended with Carthage falling on its knees in front of the mighty Romans.

After the wars ended, nothing remained in Carthage. The city was completely razed to the ground — buildings were destroyed, and thousands of natives were killed. According to a myth , the Romans left the ruined city as it is and sowed salt in their grounds so that the lands never bore any produce. However, there is no account to prove this myth.

Other wars fought over this piece of land

Ruins of Carthage Wikimedia Commons

Despite the wars fought, the land of Carthage continued to flourish and showed immense agricultural success under the rule of the Romans. It remained considerably crucial until it was conquered by King Gaiseric of the Vandals in 439 C.E. Under Gaiseric’s control, no ship passing by Cartage was safe. The Vandals looted the vessels passing by that location and also attacked the adjacent cities.

Much later, when Gelimer became the Vandal king , the city was lost to the Byzantine Empire, under whose rule the city flourished immensely and became the centre of that time. In 698 C.E., the Ummayad Caliphate won a battle against the Byzantines resulting in the fall of Carthage into the hands of Arab Muslims. The adjacent city of Tunis was merged with Carthage, and the city continued to flourish under the rulership of the Ummayads until 1270 C.E. when the Eighth Crusade took over the land.

Perhaps the last battle was with the Ottomans , who, when defeated the Byzantines, took over Carthage as well. However, unlike the other rulers of the past, they showed no interest in exploiting the resources there.

Carthage continues to flourish

The ancient city of Carthage continues to thrive in present-day Tunisia Flickr

Though the city gained power again in present times, it couldn’t be restored to its former glory. Carthage now is a city in modern-day Tunisia that homes a painfully long history of wars, plunders, ruins, and excavations.

Carthage attracts tourists like a broken mother, who sings of her glory days when she was once the queen of the North-African coast.

References:

