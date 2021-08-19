Did King Tutankhamun Share His Tomb With His Step-Mom? Or was Tut ‘tomb alone’?

A statue of King Tutankhamun Tammy Cuff/Pixabay

Ancient Egyptians enjoyed a unique history given the mystery they lived with daily. Everything about them was mysterious — from their bizarre rituals and practices to their mysterious tombs where they buried their dead and were even governed by infamous mysterious rulers.

The discovery of King Tutankhamun’s tomb is one of the startling findings of the previous century. This young Pharaoh came into power in 1324 B.C. when he was only nine years old. He ruled for ten years and suddenly died at nineteen. However, Tut was not that much revered by his people like the other ancient Pharaohs.

The answer lies in the fact that he brought many changes in the r eligious rulings left behind by his father, Akhenaten. Ironically he was one of the least famous Pharaohs of his time — considering he is very popular today. The world didn’t know of him until 1922 when Howard Carter, a British archaeologist, dug him out from a sealed tomb that remained in such condition for 3200 years.

What grabbed the world’s attention was the numerous artefacts and treasures that bore his name and were buried along with King Tut’s body — signifying the status of the mummified Pharaoh. Many pieces of art and furniture and various accessories were buried with the King to ‘use’ in the next life.

This wasn’t it. King Tut was not alone in his tomb. In fact, his name was also painted over another bigger artefact buried in his chamber: another Pharaoh by the name ‘Smenekhkare’.

Why was Tut’s name on another ancient Pharaoh?

An image from the exhibition ‘Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures’ at England showing the treasures buried in Tut’s tomb Flickr

In his paper, “ The Burial of Nefertiti ,” the British Egyptologist Nicolar Reeves showed scanned pictures of the insides of King Tut’s tomb. He indicated that the tomb walls were very irregular, which means that there may be other passages behind those walls.

After Tut’s unexpected death, those doorways leading to other passages could have been sealed to bury the young Pharaoh in this tomb. Also, this tomb was unlike the graves of other kings . Instead, the layout of the tomb suggests that this tomb could have been designed for a queen.

Reeves mentioned in his paper that it is very much possible that this chamber was initially designed for Tut’s stepmother, Nefertiti, only and not Tut. This could mean that when the young king died suddenly, his royal tomb was unprepared. To not prolong the burial process, they could have used Nefertiti’s prepared tomb instead.

According to Reeves, they could have simply reorganised Nefertiti’s tomb and the buried treasures for Tut. At the same time, they built a partition between the two and buried the young Pharaoh on one side, and let Nefertiti remain on the other.

A statue of the female Pharaoh, Nefertiti Wikimedia Commons

Before Tutankhamun, his stepmother, Nefertiti, was the Pharaoh . Because the title of Pharaoh was usually given to a male, she gave herself a masculine name, ‘Smenekhkare’.

Now that explains what another Pharaoh was doing in Tut’s tomb.

References:

