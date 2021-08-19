4 Historical ‘Facts’ You Thought Were True

Most people think that Newton discovered the law of gravitation when an apple fell on his head. However, that’s untrue Wikimedia Commons

\What if I told you that you were lied to as a kid and many historical facts you were told were false? For starters, Columbus did not discover America, and Einstein never flunked a Maths test. Also, Napoleon Bonaparte was not a shorty. Let’s have a closer look at these facts and understand how wrong we were all along.

1. “Columbus wanted to justify that the Earth is round when he ‘discovered’ America”

A painting showing Christopher Columbus from August 1492 Wikimedia Commons

No. Columbus was not trying to prove that the Earth is round. The Greeks already established this in the third century B.C . When Columbus set out in 1492, he wanted to find the shortest route to the Indian subcontinent to get his hands on their exotic spices. It was an impossible feat to reach the Asian land from Europe through the fifteenth-century roads.

So this time, instead of taking a direct sea path towards the East, he headed towards the West in search of the shortest route to the Indian ports. We all know how wrong his assumptions were.

Instead of finding the new route, he found an unknown world — the Americas, when he reached the Caribbean islands. Though, he was not the first person to discover America . Leif Erikson had found the New World four centuries before Columbus.

2. “Napoleon Bonaparte was really short”

Contrary to the popular beliefs, Napoleon was not a short guy Pixabay

No, Bonaparte was five feet and seven inches tall. That’s isn’t ‘short’ by any standard. Napoleon Bonaparte was physically strong and very brave, but he was also politically ambitious and one of the most powerful men in history . Despite the influence he had, his height has been talked a lot about in recent years. There is a phrase ‘ Napoleon complex ’ used to describe somebody who becomes self-conscious about their height.

According to historians , Bonaparte was 1.7 meters tall, taller than the average height of men at that time. Also, Bonaparte’s short height ( five feet and two inches, as stated in some places ) could be attributed to the fact that many people mistook the French metric system for ‘foot’ to be the same as used by the English people. Also, Napoleon was usually surrounded by his really tall guardsmen. This also made him look shorter than the other men.

3. “Einstein was weak at Maths”

Albert Einstein sticking out his tongue on his 72nd birthday Flickr

No, Einstein was not bad at Maths, and neither did he ever fail a Mathematics class. Yes, he was not a very friendly person and didn’t enjoy being in others' company. Einstein didn’t get the best grades in school — and that wasn’t in the maths section. He wasn’t good at other subjects like Biology and other languages. If anything, Einstein loved Maths more than any other subject.

When asked the rumours about Einstein flunking his favourite subject, he laughed and said ,

“I never failed in Mathematics. Before I was fifteen, I had mastered differential and integral calculus.”

Einstein would master the advanced sections of geometry and algebra on his own. He wouldn’t just learn the theories and proofs; he would also develop his own ways to solve complex mathematical problems.

4. “Newton figured ‘gravity’ when an apple fell on his head”

Isaac Newton was one of the most outstanding scientists to ever live. His contributions to mathematics and physics are unequivocally unique and have served as a stepping stone towards further advancements in science and technology. Apart from being the distinguished scientist he was, Netwon also knew how to tell a great story.

In the seventeenth century, when Newton was studying at the University of Cambridge, an unexpected plague hit . The school was shut down, and Newton was forced to go back to his home. By this time, his head was already buzzing with his universe theories and how the laws worked. He had already started asking questions about why something would fall downwards and not in any other direction.

The first instance of this story — about the apple and gravity — can be read in Newton’s first biography by William Stukeley, in which he writes ,

“After dinner, the weather being warm, we went into the garden and drank thea, under the shade of some apple trees…he told me, he was just in the same situation, as when formerly, the notion of gravitation came into his mind. It was occasion’d by the fall of an apple, as he sat in contemplative mood. Why should that apple always descend perpendicularly to the ground, thought he to himself…”

Look at how colorfully Newton explained his story, and there was no mention of the apple falling on his head.

