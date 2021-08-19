What Messages Are the Ancient Egyptian Texts Trying To Convey? Decrypting the Egyptian hieroglyphics.

Photo by Jeremy Zero on Unsplash

From 1798 to 1801, the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte expanded his military campaign towards Egypt in the East Mediterranean region. He did this to extend his ruling in this area and threaten the British empire’s holdings in the Indian subcontinent. During this invasion of Egypt, the French soldiers accidentally discovered an old artefact that changed how we look at ancient Egyptian society and its history.

Discovery of the Rosetta Stone: The stone that changed the way we look at the Egyptian history

On a fine summer afternoon in 1799, the French soldiers were digging out the foundations of an old fort close to the town of Rashid (also called Rosetta) when they discovered an ancient stone that dates back to 200 B.C. Also called the Rosetta Stone, this old stone held a message in three different scripts.

Historians are convinced that this stone is from the Egyptian King Ptolemy V (204–181 B.C.) and is a royal decree. In 196 B.C., the thirteen-year-old Ptolemy V was crowned the King of Egypt. A year later, the priests in Memphis issued a decree stating their support for this new king. They inscribed this message on many stone slabs and framed it in different Egyptian temples.

What made this stone invaluable is that it holds the same message in three different scripts — ancient Greek, Demotic (the local language), and the mysterious ancient Egyptian symbols, the hieroglyphics. These different old writing systems open the door to the other messages the ancient people left for their successors. Also, this particular stone helped historians to learn more about the ancient Egyptian hieroglyphic scriptures.

Story of hieroglyphic scriptures: The doorway to ancient Egyptian history

The ancient Egyptian hieroglyphic scriptures were developed a long time ago, sometime before 3000 B.C. Temple walls and old artefacts like stones, metals, and other objects also bear these scriptures. Hieroglyphics was also used as a decorative and communicative language, as we see on ancient monuments. Hundreds of unique symbols make the hieroglyphics language — each denoting a different sound. Sometimes these symbols were also used to express a thought or an idea .

Over the years, this complex yet intricate writing system evolved into ‘Hieratic’ , a simpler version of the hieroglyphics. It was initially the language of the priests and was originally written horizontally. Over a millennium, this language too underwent many changes such that it could be used for other day-to-day purposes.

After the fall of the Egyptian empire to the Romans, the language was replaced by the Greek language. Slowly, hieroglyphics was no longer used, and thus nobody recognized the language anymore. When the Rosetta Stone was unearthed, the quest to rediscover the language began. What was perhaps second nature to the ancient Egyptians took two decades for a couple of historians to decode.

This is why the discovery of this small Rosetta stone which is more than thousands of years old so important. It opened the doors to the stories of the past, which we never knew even existed.

