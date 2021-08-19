Lost Stories of Women in Science: Short accounts of women scientists written out of history

Aspasia of Miletus Wiki Data

Since the dawn of humankind, women have been forerunners in every aspect of life. Yet, their remarkable works have often been overshadowed and hence unacknowledged. History sings laurels about the scientific influence of women — yet our books haven’t been very kind to their achievements.

Now that you are here, let’s dig deeper into some of the lost stories of women in science.

Women biologists and chemists

Vezir Ramose and Merit-Ptah Wikimedia Commons

In the 28th century BCE, the world saw its first woman scientist. Merit Ptah , was the principal physician of the court during the Egyptian Second Dynasty . This period saw Egyptian women taking the role of physicians and midwives in large numbers. Women from all over Egypt attended medical school to gain the best possible education.

The 13th century BCE saw the rise of the first woman chemist, Tapputi . Not only was she a part of Babylon’s Royal Palace authority, but she also showed interest in arachnology (the scientific study of spiders and related animals). She went ahead to develop techniques to purify chemicals.

Artemisia of Caria II Wikimedia Commons

Artemisia II of Caria was another historical woman of science. Being a botanist and a medical researcher, Artemisia studied and discovered the various properties of wormwood, a herb that is also known as Artemisia. She died in 350 BCE.

Agnodice Wikimedia Commons

The most famous of all was the legendary Agnodice from the 4th century BCE — the first woman physician in ancient Greece. In a world dominated by male supremacists, Agnodice disguised as a man to study under the infamous Herophilus , the father of anatomy. Her motivation was to prevent avoidable deaths of women during childbirth.

At a time when males sought the position of physicians, most women felt uncomfortable during their reproductive duties. Soon the word was out that Agnodice was a lady illegally practising medicine and she was promptly sentenced to death. However, the women of Athens stood up for their first lady physician, and soon, a new law was passed that permitted women to take the role of a physician.

Women astronomers and mathematicians

A native of the Sumerian region, En Hedu-Anna , was the world’s first woman astronomer. The high priestess lived in the 23rd century BCE and made unique, detailed astronomical calculations. She was also highly regarded because of her poetical works . Because of her remarkable contribution to arts and sciences, she was revered by the locals. They gave her the status of demi-goddess.

Theano , Pythagoras’s wife, living in the 6th century BCE, was one of the most overlooked among the historical women of science because of her world-renowned beloved. Like her husband, she too was intellectually gifted and an accomplished astronomer and mathematician. Unlike the women of that age, she was fierce in her beliefs and several accounts narrate her ability to foretell lunar eclipses.

Women philosophers

Aspasia of Miletus was a quasi-contemporary of Theano, living in the 5th century BCE. Her works have been known to have influenced great thinkers like Socrates. She valued her principles and opinions and stood up for Greek women regardless of the backlash she received because of her status as hetaira (a sort of prostitute who also served as an artist, performer, and talker).

Hypatia was another remarkable astronomer, mathematician, and Neoplatonic philosopher of the 4th century AD. She lived in Alexandria, Egypt, when it was a part of the Eastern Roman Empire. Also known as a dedicated teacher and a wise counsellor, Hypatia is one of the very few female scientists in history whose life has been well-documented .

