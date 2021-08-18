The First Scientist in History: Galileo Galilei

Galileo Galilei: The first scientist Wikimedia Commons

The term ‘scientist’ was used for the first time in 1834 by William Whewell , a renowned philosopher of science at Cambridge University. He used this word to refer to people who observed and studied their natural and physical surroundings.

Even though the word was coined very recently, history witnessed numerous famous scientists before the 1800s — Nicolaus Copernicus , Johannes Kepler , Galileo Galilei , Isaac Newton , which came much before the 19th century and have contributed significantly towards scientific discoveries. Thus, scientists even before knew what a ‘scientist’ does, according to the dictionary. However, when exactly did we first have scientists like the ones we have now is uncertain.

If we rewind to ancient Greek society, the infamous Thales of Miletus gave some exciting theories on cosmology between 626 to 548 B.C. Yet, no discovery of his has been officially recorded. Also, he was more of a thinker like Euclid and Ptolemy and hypothesized most of his theories. Yet, there are no records of these great brains performing experiments to confirm their theories.

The development of modern science happened even before the Renaissance period by the Arabs. Science took its form in the Middle East when the rest of the world was in the Dark Ages. Great Arab thinkers like Ibn-al-Haytham from 956 to 1040 C.E. contributed significantly to scientific developments. He gave the world its first pinhole camera and gave the laws of reflection . However, the extent of scientific advancements at that time is unclear — that is, whether or not his observations were influenced by mysticism is still uncertain.

Galileo Galilei: ‘Father of modern science’

Most consider Aristotle as the first scientist — in an absolute sense. In the fourth century B.C., Aristotle gave unprecedented theories and developed ideas that shape scientific logic and observation as we know it today. However, Galileo Galilei transformed Aristotle’s views into experimental setups and applied them in real-life applications.

It was Galileo who further explained Aristotlean’s theories on motion and invented the world’s first telescope. Galileo, unlike his contemporaries, did not hypothesize or gave ideas. Instead, he developed scientific methods that would help him reach a particular conclusion. Based on experimental evidence, he would then either negate or confirm the theories he believed in.

Galileo enjoyed coming to a scientific conclusion on his own. He rarely gave theories despite his vast experience. He would engage in pure research sciences and performed rigorous experiments diligently. Apart from extracting data, he would perform complex mathematical analyses that would give him replicable results.

Because of these enormous scientific contributions, Galileo was hailed as the ‘father of modern science’ and was thus the first experimental scientist in history.

