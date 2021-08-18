Can Somebody’s Higher Expectations of You Affect Your Results?

Fareeha Arshad

Photo by Yasin Yusuf on Unsplash

“The visions we offer our children shape the future. It matters what those visions are. Often they become self-fulfilling prophecies. Dreams are maps.”
Carl Sagan, American scientist and writer

I always loved listening to stories — big or small, happy or sad, realistic or fairytales — as long as there was a moral to it and kept my mind preoccupied. Every night by the bedside, my father would tell my sister and me stories that we already heard before. He had a habit of repeating stories because we had already exhausted his sources and perhaps even his memory.

However, I distinctly remember that he narrated a unique story one time — one we never heard before. Maybe that’s why I could never get it out of my head even after so many years.

In the story, there was a renowned surgeon who worked in a small clinic in a village. He worked and managed the clinic alone, and there were no other doctors apart from him. There was only one person except for this doctor, who worked at the clinic — the sweeper. Because there was no other worker, the sweeper would sometimes assist the doctor with other odd jobs at the clinic, like he passed the required tools and devices to the doctor while he tended the patients. He also gave the prescribed medicines to the patient as per the doctor’s instructions.

Over the decades, this sweeper with no formal education whatsoever became an unofficial assistant to this doctor and performed surgeries under the doctor’s supervision. After many years, when the senior doctor died, the sweeper, who now was the ‘doctor’, took over the clinic and continued the work his mentor left behind.

I was shocked when I heard this story. My seven-year-old brain could not understand how a sweeper could become a doctor by only observing another doctor? That wasn’t the part that bothered me the most, though.

I wondered what motivated the sweeper to become a ‘doctor’? Why didn’t he study hard and become a doctor in the first place? Finally, I discovered the answer to my underdeveloped thoughts in George Bernard Shaw’s play, Pygmalion. In this story, too, something similar happens.

A poor flower seller, Eliza Doolittle, learned how to speak fluently under the guidance of Professor Henry Higgins. Coming from an impoverished background, Eliza spoke differently from the upper-class women. Deep down, she felt that she was missing out a lot because of her status in society. Through these classes with Professor Higgins, Eliza behaved like a duchess and was exposed to opportunities she never imagined she could enjoy.

I found the story of the sweeper and Eliza similar in this aspect. They both were fatefully exposed to the company of people who mentored and encouraged them to break out of their shells. The expectations both their mentors had of them dictated the opportunities they were exposed to later on. Somehow, what and how their mentors thought of them affected their results and who they became in the long run.

The Pygmalion effect: The power of expectations

In the 1960s, a unique study done by Rosenthal and Jacobsen concluded a student’s performance was directly affected by his or her teacher’s assumption of how they would perform in a given test. If the teacher positively affirmed that they would perform beyond their expectations, the students did so. Likewise, if the teacher had a low expectation of the student, the student’s result suffered. The result of this study also hinted that teacher’s expectations of students also influenced their IQ. The authors of this study referred to this phenomenon as the ‘Pygmalion Effect’.

The is precisely what happened with the sweeper and Eliza. The expectations of their mentors pushed them to expect better of themselves and perform better. But do most people experience similar outcomes?

About this effect, the American entrepreneur and consultant, J. Sterling Livingston wrote in his book, Pygmalion in Management:

“Some managers always treat their subordinates in a way that leads to superior performance. But most…unintentionally treat their subordinates in a way that leads to lower performance than they are capable of achieving. The way managers treat their subordinates is subtly influenced by what they expect of them. If manager’s expectations are high, productivity is likely to be excellent. If their expectations are low, productivity is likely to be poor. It is as though there were a law that caused subordinates’ performance to rise or fall to meet managers’ expectations.”

This suggests that not just the teacher-student relationship experience this effect, but any relationship may show one individual’s expectations affecting the other’s outcomes. This means that consciously or subconsciously, your actions are determined by others expectations from you. Everything you do and the goals you set for yourselves — are affected by the people around you and their faith in you.

Likewise, how other people respond to you or behave with you is also influenced by your expectations of them. When you show better faith in someone else’s potentials, you enhance their will to perform better and perhaps influence their decisions that potentially change their lives.

This is especially important when you work in a team, where everybody is responsible for the team’s success. If you push people by motivating them and stretching their beliefs in themselves, you are only doing your team a favour. Your team may have a higher chance of succeeding under such circumstances because they expect to better themselves and perform even better than before. If you do the opposite, chances are your team may fail.

Takeaways on how to make the most of the Pygmalion effect

When you reinforce your beliefs in others, you directly affect their actions — not just towards themselves, but also you. In turn, you will find that these people will motivate you to do more and do better. This cycle then continues.

For instance, if you believe you are good at writing and work hard to hone your skills, you will write better. You will see that others will think the same of you. This will positively affirm your faith in yourself, and soon you will find their expectations tied to yours. This is especially important when you have trouble expanding your mind and adapting to the growth mindset. As Dr Carol Dweck writes in her book, Mindset: The New Psychology of Success,

There’s another mindset in which these traits are not simply a hand you’re dealt and have to live with, always trying to convince yourself and others that you have a royal flush when you’re secretly worried it’s a pair of tens. In this mindset, the hand you’re dealt is just the starting point for development. This growth mindset is based on the belief that your basic qualities are things you can cultivate through your efforts.

Adapting the Pygmalion effect hence directly influences your ability to adapt to this growth mindset. If anything is stopping you from reaching your goals and the results you wish to see, it is:

  1. YOUR low expectations from yourself,
  2. and YOUR inability to see others expectations of you.

Open your eyes and believe in yourself because I do. But do you?

