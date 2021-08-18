The Story of the Black Woman Who Rose From Enslavement to Became LA’s Real Estate Tycoon: Biddy Mason

Biddy Mason Wikimedia Commons

Bridget ‘Biddy’ Mason was born to a slave family in Georgia on the 25th of August, 1818. Like any other slave born at her time, she did not get to enjoy her childhood. She was enslaved at birth. When Bridget turned eighteen, she was gifted to a young Mississippian couple, Robert and Rebecca Smith, as a ‘wedding gift’. The several families she worked for changed her beautiful name Bridget to ‘Biddy’. Her life was not unique. Every slave from the South was treated similarly. They were brought, sold, or gifted — treated like property devoid of human rights.

However, Bridget’s case was a little different. Unlike other slaves, she refused to remain in the stigma. Though she endured many hardships in her life, her strong-willed nature bore a happy ending for herself and her family. From being property to other people, she fought and won rights to be on her own and become her own master.

Biddy’s enslaved life

Biddy lived a life of a slave typical to that time. When she was in Mississippi, she toiled hard in the cotton fields during the day. At other times, she worked as a midwife and house nurse — a job she liked. Biddy helped Rebecca Smith during the birth of her six children.

Robert Marion Smith, Biddy’s last owner, was a part of the Church community and moved his family regularly to call more people towards his cause to establish a Mormon community in various states. Apart from Biddy, he held fourteen other people under his enslavement. He and his family would be seated during their journeys, while the slaves would walk behind the wagons barefoot.

In 1851, Smith moved again and headed towards California. By this time, slavery had become illegal in that state. Despite knowing this fact, Smith brought his slaves to this new place to establish another Mormon community. After he reached the area, he realized that he couldn’t keep his slaves for long if he stayed there. The fear of losing his slaves forced him to reconsider his decision. He then decided to move again, this time towards Texas that allowed enslavement and slave trade. However, before he could take any action, the state police came to know about him and his slaves.

Fight against slavery

After a case made against Smith and his arrest, he was called to the court in Los Angeles in front of Judge Benjamin Hayes. Though enslavement was illegal in California, racism wasn’t. A black person was usually not favoured over a white person in a court setting. However, Judge Hayes was very kind to Biddy and the other slaves and willingly listened to their side of the story.

Biddy and the slaves told the judge about the kind of treatment they were subjected over the years and confessed that they would instead never leave the place to move to Texas. The slaves were afraid of what would follow. Hearing this, Judge Hayes issued an order that said , “all of the said persons of colour are entitled to their freedom and are free forever.” Thus Biddy and the other slaves were freed of a life filled with apathy, greed, poverty, and injustice.

Once the slave, now a master

Once Biddy was a free woman, she chose to keep her last name ‘Mason’ for herself. She became the support of the people who needed it the most and also became the backbone of society in so many ways. Biddy continued to work as a midwife and a nurse in Los Angeles. Owing to her experience and the quality of her work, she became one of the most popular midwives of that state — among the rich and the poor alike. She even offered her services to the prisoners at the local jail.

After making quite some money from her nursing duties, she bought a small piece of land for herself. Over the years, Biddy bought more, invested more in properties, and gave away as much as she could to the other needy community members — regardless of their race. She became so endeared to the people of her community that they lovingly called her ‘Auntie Biddy’ or ‘Grandma Mason’.

Biddy died in 1891, aged 73. Despite giving away so much for her wealth to anybody who needed it, she had real estate worth $300,000 at the time of her death — which is more than $9 million now. This speaks volumes of her generosity: she received what she gave. In Biddy’s own words :

“If you hold your hand closed, nothing good can come in. The open hand is blessed, for it gives in abundance, even as it receives.”

