Has the Coronavirus Joined Forces With a Fungus? Everything you need to know about the black fungus outbreak in India.

Fareeha Arshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfiLd_0bUtFzbn00
Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash

With the second wave of the deadly coronavirus, India is still struggling with the rising number of cases and another fungal epidemic hit with over 12,000 diagnosed cases within few days. Also called the ‘black fungus’, it has been known to cause an infection called ‘mucormycosis’ that has seen a rise among the patients affected or recovering from COVID-19.

Despite being a relatively uncommon condition, it has a mortality rate of 54% among the infected individuals, as per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Previously, the country has shown to have as few as twenty mucormycosis infection cases a year. With almost compromised health systems in India, overcrowded environments and cramped spaces have allowed this fungus to spread rapidly.

How does the black fungus cause the infection?

Also called the black fungus, mucormycetes are groups of moulds commonly found in the environment. They are also found especially in the soil and plants and all across the world. This fungus causes mucormycosis infection.

In an unclean environment, these moulds get transported into the hospitals via ventilation systems. When we breathe these particles, they get deposited in our sinuses and travel into the air spaces in the head. When the immune system is weak or compromised, it rapidly spreads towards the brain when the condition worsens.

This sudden rise in mucormycosis has been noted more among COVID-19 patients being treated with steroids. Overuse of steroids for prolonged periods causes the malfunction of the immune system. Instances of prior diabetes conditions may also increase the chances of acquiring this fungal infection. Other immunocompromised individuals like cancer patients or people suffering from HIV/AIDS are also more likely to acquire this infection.

The rates of this infection have been noted to be the highest in intensive care units where the airways have a significantly increased amount of humidity and moisture that contributes to the fungal growth. Balram Bhargava, the director of the Indian Council of Medical Research, told The Guardian,

“If a person’s immunity is suppressed, it will infect them. If the spores have access to high sugar [levels], it will grow. We have seen this happen with Covid-19 patients with diabetes and uncontrolled sugar, or who are immunocompromised or have been given immune-suppressants.”

The only silver lining in the bleak future is that this disease is not contagious. That is, it won’t spread on contact with infected individuals. The rapid spread is achieved only by direct contact with the fungal spore. Sometimes, these spores are already found within our body, like the mucous lining of our nose. However, our body's immune system is strong enough to fight these off. But a weak immune system? Not so much.

The first signs of infection and possible treatment options

The first visible signs of the infection are the discolouration of the nose and breathing difficulties. When the infection spreads into the brain, the condition becomes critical, and the patient starts coughing out blood. Often the disease becomes so complicated that the only choice of treatment that remains is major surgery like removing eyes or a part of the skull or the jaw to stop the rapid spread of the infection.

To treat the initial stages of mucormycosis, an anti-fungal intravenous injection, Amphotericin B, is administered daily for eight weeks. This drug is available either as standard amphotericin B deoxycholate or liposomal amphotericin.

Why this sudden outbreak and what it means for the rest of the world?

The COVID-19 is known to be linked to secondary bacterial and fungal infections. However, the current treatment conditions and environmental factors, especially in India, have paved the way for the virus to grow and spread.

A high number of patients with low oxygen levels increased numbers of diabetic patients, and patients with compromised immune systems are some of the major factors why this fungus is spreading at an ever-increasing rate. External conditions like prolonged hospitalization of coronavirus patients on ventilator machines and unhygienic hospital conditions are also responsible for contracting mucormycosis.

The best-case scenario?

We can put a plug on the rapid spread of coronavirus and provide a sterile environment for the immunocompromised COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

The worst-case scenario?

We may have another pandemic to deal with.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_559ef3dbb4a0d10d904bd9d0850f0742.blob

I write about the changing world and the changes that affect our lives. I like covering topics on current affairs, history, science, and lifestyle. Through my content, I aim to inform my readers of the upcoming events and the ones they have missed out on. I am a 5x Top Writer with 150k+ views on Medium and Quora. Open to writing gigs. Contact me at: arshadfareeha86@gmail.com

Texas State
1565 followers
Loading

More from Fareeha Arshad

3 Unheard Facts About Mysterious Ancient Cities

Since the dawn of civilization, human beings have enjoyed living in big or small groups. No matter how advanced we are now compared to them, they still performed few similar daily activities like us. They built houses that transformed into villages or cities; they worked to feed their family; they worked to advance social life; they participated in various cultural activities — very much like we do.Read full story

Unravelling British History: Why Was the Domesday Book the Most Important Historical Document to Ever Be Written?

The original Domesday (1086), present in the National Archives, EnglandFlickr. Wiliam the Conqueror, also known as William the Bastard, was the first Norman ruler of England. His infamous conquest of 1066 brought him a position and power that were unmatched at that time. However, his authority didn’t remain stable for long. Two decades after coming to power, his son Robert started looking for ways to overthrow his father and become the sole ruler of England. Meantime, Denmark’s King Cnut also planned to destroy the great conqueror.Read full story

The Submerged Ancient Egyptian City: Uncovering the mythical city of Heracleion

A stele found in Thonis (Heracleion)Wikimedia Commons. Like many ancient cities of the past, Thonis-Heracleion was tragically lost to time — submerged along with its traditions, culture, and maybe even its people. The lost city was rediscovered in 1933, and by 2000, archaeologists started uncovering what was once considered a myth.Read full story

4 Facts About Romans That Are Actually Fake

Romans were one of the strongest and the mightiest empires in history. Yet, the way we remember them has been marred with details that may not be exactly true. Despite the vastness and the long duration of this fearsome empire at that time, there is very little we know about them.Read full story

Where and How Was Writing First Invented?

Our love for writing is not a recent development. We have been writing for a really long time. Complete writing systems have been developed over half a dozen times throughout history. Modern-day Iraq (Mesopotamia), Ancient Egypt, and the Shang Dynasty of China are some places where writing forms were known to be first developed.Read full story

Origin Stories Behind the 3 Historic Expressions You Use Daily

We use so many expressions in our day-to-day life — many of whose stories of origin we are unaware of. The fun part is, for people who aren’t aware of the context in which the expressions must be used, these won’t make any sense. Each such proverb has an inherent story behind its origin and how it came about. Many of such sayings date back to a couple of millenniums and come from influential ancient civilizations or mythologies. Let’s have a look at some of such sayings that came from Greek mythologies.Read full story

The Fall of the Ancient Maya: Why did the Mayans leave their advanced limestone cities?

Maya was identified by its unparalleled limestone buildingsStocksnap. In times past, the European colonists were out in the sea, always looking for new places to uncover, new lands to conquer, and new wealth to win. During such searches, they were sometimes successful in finding new lands to colonize. But, sometimes, they discovered abandoned lands with nobody to look after — like the Maya civilization that collapsed a long time before their arrival.Read full story
8 comments

3 Scariest Historic Trials That We Remember Even Today

A ‘witch’ in the Salem Witch TrialsWikimedia Commons. Since historical times it’s been a common theme that not all crimes were given their due: not all criminals were punished, and not all innocents were spared. The trend of injustice is not new; it has been trying to gain our attention for a long time. Let’s look at three such historical examples where the jury turned a blind eye to justice.Read full story

How did ‘Slow’ revolutionize Native American History? The Life and Rise of the Legendary ‘Sitting Bull’

Anybody who has seen or read about the Ghost Dance or the Wild West shows must have heard of ‘Slow’ or the ‘Sitting Bull’ or the ‘Jumping Badger’ who was a Hunkpapa Lakota leader. He played a historic role in leading people against the government policies in the United States. Though his name is pretty popular today, very little is known about the roles he played, the activities he participated in, and the legacy he left behind.Read full story

Meeting Marie Curie: The most underrated female scientist of all times

Being a female in research and academia is a battle on its own. Not only because there are very few women in such a field, but also because, like every other occupation, men tower like giants and overshadow most of our works.Read full story

Three Unpopular Facts From the Middle Ages

An illustration showing the Battle of HastingsWikimedia Commons. There is something about the Middle Ages— the discoveries, the struggles, and the thirst to prosper. Though the Age of Discovery and the Renaissance gave a lot to the world and reshaped the world in unimaginable ways, it was the Middle Ages that carved the path to the world as we see it today. Yet, there is so little we know of this period in world history.Read full story

Three Historic Empires and Cultures That Revolutionized the World

Map of the Eastern Roman Empire from 1025–1472 A.D.Wikimedia Commons. 1. The Eastern Empires of 11th and 12th Centuries A.D. Among the many Chinese civilizations that dominated the world for a long time, Song Dynasty left an imprint that lasts even today.Read full story

Three Scientific Facts Your Grandparents Thought Were True

Miasma theory was commonly believed in the Victorian LondonWikimedia Commons. The development and elaboration of the scientific field as we see today came about recently. Before that, science, too, like you, had to go through some awkward stages before taking the form it has today. Along the way, science gave us some bizarre theories that would be completely unacceptable now.Read full story

3 Unheard Facts About Ancient Egypt

That’s the thing about historical facts: not all of them are necessarily the way you thought them to be, or worse: not all of them are true. That’s not all. The worst happens when certain ancient facts are tucked away far in a corner, and nobody talks about them anymore. This is when the historical lens through which we look at the world changes — the way we look at the past changes. Let’s discuss three of such ancient Egyptian facts that people don’t mention anymore.Read full story

Where Did Agatha Christie Go? Did Christie create a mystery that only she could solve?

In the winter of 1926, the infamous writer and author Agatha Christie disappeared from her house for eleven long days — leaving no trace behind. Naturally, this caused a ruckus among the people and media of Berkshire. Her sudden vanishing was followed by an extensive search with thousands of police officers on land and forces in the air. Crime writers Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Dorothy L. Sayers were involved, and so was the British government — all guessing answers to the question: where did Christie go?Read full story
1 comments

The Cleopatra, Julius Caesar and Mark Antony Love Triangle

Movie Poster for 20th Century Fox’s Cleopatra (1963)SNL. The last Egyptian Pharaoh was neither Egyptian and nor a male. Cleopatra VII came from the Greek Ptolemaic Dynasty and was infamous for her personality, wit, and beauty. If there is anything else, Cleopatra was also known for her love affairs and the struggles that came along with them.Read full story

4 Unbelievably Ridiculous Taxes Imposed in History

Knights were supposed to pay scutage even when the year didn't see any warsPixabay. I don't remember a time when I didn’t pay taxes. Every country worldwide requires its people to pay taxes in some form or the other — income tax, trade tax, value-added taxes, tax withholdings, and the list goes on. Even in the past, people were not exempted from paying taxes. Let’s look at some of the most bizarre taxes that people of the past had to pay.Read full story

The Mysterious Disappearance of Cahokia: The Northern American city that nobody talks about anymore

A photo of a reconstructed palisade at the Cahokia site in Western IllinoisWikimedia Commons. A long time ago, when Columbus had not made his way to American land, there was a prosperous city, Cahokia, located in the north of Mexico.Read full story

4 Reasons Why the Middle Ages Were a Great Period to Live In

The Gather of the Manna by Jacopo Tintoretto — A painting portraying the Middle AgesWikimedia Commons. The ‘Dark Ages’ is a misused term, I believe. If anything, some of the best ideas were born during this period. I imagine this era — also known as the Middle Ages — to be one of the best times to be alive. Let’s look at four reasons why the Middle Ages were a great period to live in.Read full story

3 Simple Habits That Will Help You Overcome Your Procrastination Habit

As easy as it may sound, making even a tiny change in any habit is painstaking. I have tried everything — maintained a routine for twenty-one days, sometimes even sixty-six days — yet always found myself back into the procrastination loop. It’s annoying and amateurish. I didn’t need any motivation anymore. Instead, I wanted someone to point a gun at my head because I felt that’s the only way I would work hard towards my own goals.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy