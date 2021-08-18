Why Do We Reciprocate Every Single Thing Done to Us?

Fareeha Arshad

Photo by Tom Parsons on Unsplash
“There are slavish souls who carry their appreciation for favours done them so far that they strangle themselves with the rope of gratitude.” Friedrich Nietzsche, German scholar and philosopher (1844–1900)

“Would you like some cheese with your burger?” The cashier asked me after taking my order.

“No, thank you,” I replied while tapping my fingers against the counter.

“Would you like to have anything else?” She then asked me with her eyebrows raised.

“No, thanks,” I replied meekly. I hate declining, but I was determined not to give in this time.

“Would you like to try out our new variety of cookies? They are five dollars for half a dozen. However, we are giving at half the price now.” She asked with a wide smile.

I could not bring myself to utter the one syllable, two lettered word ‘NO’.

Predictably, I ended up buying a dozen of the cookies that I was sure I wouldn’t eat, and I was out of the five dollars I had stored as emergency money. After returning home, I wondered what made me cave in? I could have easily said no and saved my five dollars. She wouldn’t force me to buy them anyway.

When I reflect on that incident, I think I better understand now what went inside my head. I felt she was doing me a favour by offering me the cookies at half the price. I felt as though I owed her the money — my hard-earned money. I felt compelled to return her patience and kindness for hearing my rejection.

I always wondered if it’s just me.

The human urge to reciprocate: The good and the bad

Turns out, we humans have this innate urge to reciprocate every single thing — even if it means returning kindness with a small purchase. We are each indebted to each other by the inherent goodness inside each of us. Most cultures are influenced by human reciprocation. We pay back every visit from our friends. We pay back the dinner gatherings we attended. We remember every time someone offered us a seat on the bus. We recall everything done to us and every emotion we underwent and try paying it back.

It’s the same even in relations. Relationships are built on promises of love, loyalty, and reciprocity — to love to be loved. The fear of any relationship becoming one-sided pushes most partners to give in as much they expect to be returned. Regrettably, most relations cannot be equally reciprocated. There is always one that seems to invest more than the other. As Andy Warhol writes in The Philosophy of Andy Warhol (From A to B and Back Again):

Love affairs get too involved, and they’re not really worth it. But if, for some reason, you feel that they are, you should put in exactly as much time and energy as the other person. In other words, “I’ll pay you if you pay me.”

In some instances, the feeling of indebtedness becomes so overpowering sometimes that the favour is expected to be paid back. When the favour is not returned, sometimes the taker is trapped by his guilt. This is where this social obligation takes a darker side.

If a good is expected to be returned, then so is bad.

World history is filled with hate that was reciprocated in the worst possible ways — leading to bloody wars and the loss of human life and peace. It’s not just history, but even many movies and stories are themed on negative reciprocation. This is especially common when it comes to abuse. An abused or oppressed often holds more potential to become an abuser or an oppressor.

Parting words

As humans, we love symmetry. Our need to have symmetry and balance in every aspect of our lives influences our need to reciprocate. We give what we need in the hope of getting it back.

We love to be loved. We please each other to be given the same. We justify most of our actions based on reciprocation and sometimes even use it as a basis for influencing others.

Reciprocation is an undeniable part of our existence. If anything, it is what keeps us human in inexplicable ways.

