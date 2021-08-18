How I Use the WANF Technique To Keep a Roof Over My Head

Photo by Hossein Ghaem on Unsplash

They say that necessity is the mother of invention . If that’s the case, then helplessness is the mother of necessity, and poverty is the long-lost third cousin of helplessness. That makes money the great grandmother of all.

I am kidding.

I have no idea what I just said. Maybe, this is what adulting does to you because it is hard. I can’t stress this enough. If there is anything that I hated more than growing up and being drowned in responsibilities, it is juggling between saving money and spending enough.

This love-hate relationship status changed when I developed the WANF technique in my first year of college in 2014. I have discussed the details of the method in this post . WANF is an acronym derived from the first letters of the words: ‘wants,’ ‘assets,’ ‘needs,’ and ‘fixed.’ This technique successfully helped me keep track of my monthly expenses month after month.

It’s based on quite a simple strategy, to be honest. You have to be honest about two things if you want to follow this:

How much do you exactly make in a month? How much are you willing to save in a month?

After you write down both the values and circle them in green and red, respectively, then you sort out all the expenses you think will incur in that month. Sort these expenses into four separate columns, like in the example below.

A brief overview

The columns mentioned above are divided into the following four categories:

A sample expenditure list based on WANF technique Author

I. WANTS: This column will show your cravings for that month.

You wouldn’t necessarily need them, and that is why these are the little luxuries that you can surely avoid splurging money on — at least when you are saving to satisfy a purpose. I would ask myself these two questions to conclude whether a particular item would land in this column:

Do I really need it? Will I die if I don’t get it? (This really works)

II. ASSETS: This column will show your ‘bonuses.’

I always keep aside a little money for myself, serving as my ‘treat’ or ‘bonus.’ It could be as little as ten dollars a month.

Saving money on a tight budget is challenging. But this assets column works wonders — mainly to avoid burnout from saving money. If you do not plan on spending any money in this column, then feel free to fulfil your ‘wants.’

III. NEEDS: This column will show your ‘necessities.’

These expenses are understood. There are always a specific set of requirements that are needed in that month, and there is no way you can go without them. This column will include those.

IV. FIXED: This column will show your ‘recurring necessities.’

This column is also understood. This column will include the expenses to be taken care of every month and cannot be skipped. Even if you pay these recurring fees in instalments, it’s wise to set aside the fixed amount for each item to avoid being overburdened with those expenses.

Of these four columns, the first two — wants and assets are the most flexible, and these are where you can try and save the maximum. Below, I have given a detailed example of how I successfully saved money during my college days using this technique.

Breakdown of the amount of money I saved during my college years using the WANF technique: A case study

1. College tuition fees

Category type: Applies to the ‘fixed’ section on the WANF chart.

Amount of money saved: $39,000 in five years.

The average college tuition fee per year in the US is ~$8000 . The r ate is around the same in India , depending on the institution and the course type the student enrols in. The rate is around the same around the globe, if not more.

I was brought up in Saudi Arabia and moved to a third-world country, India, for my graduate and post-graduate studies. It was perhaps the best decision I ever made.

My yearly college fees averaged 7500 INR, which is approximately 100 USD. 100 dollars multiplied by 5 for the five years of my higher education equal to 500 dollars for my Bachelor’s AND my Master’s degree!!!

People find that hard to believe. Honestly, I find that hard to believe too.

No, I didn’t apply for any scholarship. But there are many, many scholarships available — depending upon your subjects and other categories. If you are a scholarship student, then, honestly, not only are you saving money, but also earning money (in the form of monthly stipends you’d receive). However, here, I am talking about people who cannot qualify for scholarships easily and still want to save money.

For those five years, I stayed in one of the University’s hostels. My monthly hostel fee was 1100 INR, which is about 15 USD — that totals to 150 USD for ten months I stayed at the hostel in one year. So for the entire five years, my hostel fee was 750 USD. My monthly hostel fees also covered my food (3 times a day), electricity, laundry, unlimited WiFi, and other maintenance services.

I kid you not.

The ‘fixed’ amount of money spent during my late teens and early 20s Author

I realized that if I were to study at any other college, my college tuition fee alone for five years would have summed to $40,000! By carefully choosing the college I study at, I saved more than $39,000 in five years! That’s a huge amount. I have excluded the amount of money I have saved by living in the university’s hostel, printing the books instead of buying them, using space behind the photocopies instead of buying new notebooks each year, and I could go on and on.

Lowering the ‘fixed’ amount of money I have to spend was the first step I took towards building my money-saving habit. The only thing that I kept repeating to myself during those years that has now become second nature is my list can be unending, but my money isn’t.

2. Photocopying or borrowing books instead of buying them

Category type: Applies to the ‘needs’ section on the WANF chart.

Amount saved: $300 every semester, which totals $3000 in five years.

This was a dealbreaker.

For instance, one of the many books that I needed during my study was Lehninger Principles of Biochemistry . The used version of this book costs ~$100. It’s no mystery that college textbooks are pricey, and not everybody can afford them. Moreover, the university library does not have fifty copies for each of the fifty students in the batch. So, borrowing the book from the library for the entire semester is out of the question. The average money that is spent on university books per semester is about $400. Multiply that with ten semesters of graduate and post-graduate studies. That’s a lot of money.

Every semester, I would borrow books from the library and photocopy the sections covered during that semester. I would then return the books to the library. The maximum amount I have ever spent in any semester on photocopying books is $100.

Owning a photocopy machine is always a bonus. I realized that much later. After I got one for myself, the cost of photocopying was almost cut by half. I will let you on another college hack. I would print two pages on one sheet of paper, only on one side. Then, I would prepare my notes behind that sheet of paper. This way, I would have — both the texts and the notes — at the same place. Plus, I wouldn’t have to buy separate notebooks to prepare notes. This way, I would save about $100 every semester by not buying myself new notebooks.

3. Using student discounts at every possible instance

Category type: Applies to the ‘wants’ section on the WANF chart.

Amount saved: $300 — $500 per year.

I always carried my student id everywhere I went.

From train tickets to entertainment tickets, restaurant bills to subscription bills, clothing to electronics — every area offers over 5–50% off depending upon your place and the kind of store you show up. I saved most of my money using student discounts in food, electronics, travel tickets, newspaper, and Amazon subscriptions. When I would try out a new shop or brand for clothing, I would look up online for whether or not they offer student subscriptions. Websites like Unidays , Studentidentify , and Studentbeans offer many student discount coupons on a variety of items.

4. Booking tickets at least six months before the actual travel date

Category type: Applies to the ‘assets’ section on the WANF chart.

Amount saved: $200 — $300 per year.

On numerous occasions, I have suffered the consequences of booking tickets at the last moment. Last-minute tickets are never worth it — especially when you are trying to save money. I always book my tickets four to six months before the actual travel date. When I don’t do so, a one-way ticket costs me as much as round-trip tickets when booked six months before.

I would travel from India to Saudi Arabia and back to India twice a year during my studies. The tickets would cost me ~$800 for two round trips when booked at the last minute. However, when I booked the same tickets six months before the expected travel dates, the total cost would come about ~$600. I was easily able to save $200 each year by carefully scheduling my travels beforehand.

Parting Words

Saving money is not easy, but having a perfectly laid out plan always makes everything less complex.

I would recommend you sort your expenses every week. Sort your costs into what you really need for that week and the ones you can do without. Most importantly, write down these expenditures and crosses them when fulfilled. Writing payments down always serves the purpose and will help you save better. Over time, you will be able to follow this technique on a monthly basis.

Remember, savings always become easier with practice. So start now and thank me later. Happy saving!

