Smart Traits of Money-Savers That You Can Easily Adapt

Fareeha Arshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYwT9_0bRWQLGm00
Katie Harp/Unsplash

Admit it — the 20s is the time when most of us are flexible, daring, and embrace discomforts as an old friend.

There are a million reasons why you have to save money. It could be either because you have to pay off college debt or save for early retirement. There could be some holiday that you are looking forward to that needs money or some expensive new gadget that you want to buy. Everybody has their own reasons to save money.

Studies suggest that saving money improves not only mental health but also ensures emotional wellbeing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32hpJo_0bRWQLGm00

There are three essential factors that you need to internalize to understand your spending habits and overcome your irresponsible spending behavior:

1. Sort your priorities into short-term and long-term goals.

For that, ask yourself the 3W and 2H questions:

  • What are the things (materialistic or otherwise) that you need to become self-sufficient?
  • What role does money play in achieving those?
  • If money is required, then how much would you have to spend to achieve them?
  • Where do you stand now, and how will you reach where you want to be in the next five years or ten?

2. Balance your spending habits.

Once you set your priorities, make it a habit to ask yourself of the daily spending habits that you can down. Like for example, before buying anything at all, ask yourself:

Do you need it or do you want it?

There is a difference between the two. Not everything you want is needed. Once you understand the difference, you will find yourself better positioned to control your spending habits.

3. Finally, create a spending habit that you can control.

Develop a spending habit that does not need any conscious efforts from your end. Follow that spending habit until it becomes second nature to you. You will find it easier when to spend money and when to not, despite having a surplus amount of cash.

Let’s try to understand each of these factors that you can own to become the saver you always wanted to be.

Money savers are always motivated

This is the most crucial factor towards becoming financially stable. Saving successful is directly dependent on what your motivations are:

  • Why are you saving money?
  • How will it affect you if you don’t hold the extra penny?

A study carried out by the University of Utah concluded that having multiple saving accounts does not do any good. Unless you don’t have the right motivation to save money and spend less, you can a hundred different accounts for savings of various kinds, but you won’t save any money at all.

My motivation towards saving money back in college, like most people, came from being financially independent as early and for as long as possible. Last year, I found myself saving money to be able to afford GRE and TOEFL registration fees. Not much later, my motivation towards saving money was driven by my need to buy a new laptop.

Everybody is entitled to their set of motivations to save money, and those can keep changing. Your want to save money could be entirely different. Maybe you want to start a new business in six months, or you won’t save enough to move out of your parents’ house — it could be anything. Studies have also shown that some people save money from their anxiety about lonesome old age and death. Find your specific motivation(s) and keep reminding yourself of it regularly.

How can you motivate yourself?

Divide your motivations into long term and short term goals. Like for instance, ask yourself:

  • How much will you have to save to achieve your immediate goal?
  • How much will you have to keep to get where you want to be in the next five years?

Every time you find yourself in a position of spending money, remind yourself of your motivations.

Money savers are always balanced

Being motivated to save money doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t consider your wants. I want you to imagine saving money like dieting. When you follow a particular diet to become healthier or lose weight, you eat specific food categories and avoid other kinds. But once in a while, you treat yourself with a small portion of food to avoid getting bored with the same diet chart. It’s almost the same with money.

When I first started saving money, after keeping aside the amount for necessary expenditure for the entire month, I would deduct 15% of the remaining amount to suit my cravings. It’s essential to balance the needs and wants. Because you do not need that thing doesn’t mean that the lust for it won’t overpower you. Sometimes it’s essential to spend on lesser important things to keep yourself not just happy but also motivated. If you keep saving and spend on nothing, you are bound to get demotivated sooner than later.

How can you balance yourself?

You need to honestly find that right kind of balance between your needs and wants without starving yourself. For that, you will need to sort and plan according to your priorities. You can occasionally reward yourself — like buy that book you always wanted to or eat from your favorite restaurant or going and watch a movie with your friends or treat yourself with whatever that excites you.

Money savers have a spending habit

Had I not felt the power of saving money, it would have been hard for me to make a spending habit. My spending habit did not come to me overnight. It took me more than a year to find my comfort zone to spend and save the kind of money I wanted to. Seven years since the time I first started experimenting with ways to save money, I have stuck to my perfect formula — the one I discussed above — my spending habit.

Developing a spending habit does not mean that you will have to take drastic steps to reach where you want to be. Instead, spending habits are formed due to cumulative efforts of every week and then working towards building that habit into every month. You may not have to change all your practices and try to cut down only the toxic ones. For that, identify your toxic habits. You know yourself better than anyone else.

  • Where do you think you have to change?
  • Where are you lacking?
  • What are your weaknesses when it comes to overspending money?
  • Where does all your money go?
  • Whenever you spend money, do you fulfill your goals?
  • Do the brands matter to you? Are are you able to get the same thing for a more affordable price?
  • Do you get a gym subscription only because you feel you will be motivated to go one day?

How can you develop a money-saving muscle?

Imagine developing a money-saving habit like building a muscle. You will have to work on it every day to let that habit grow. It will be a constant battle with yourself to assess your needs and wants. You cannot — not even for once — think that ‘this will be the only time I will spend and let it go’ because that never happens. Studies suggest that thoughts like these are coupled with a sense of accomplishment — as though you deserved it. This cycle is never-ending. We, as humans, are designed to look forward to social and monetary rewards.

However, you need to remember that creating a money-saving muscle will take time and patience, like developing any other muscle. So, do not change all your money spending habits at once. That won’t happen. You do not give up your food eating habits at one go when you start dieting. Rather, you work towards it step by step — inculcating one good habit and letting go of one toxic spending at a time — towards becoming the money saver you always aspired to be.

Parting words

Money-saving habit requires enduring commitment and willingness to continue with the routine regardless of how good the situations may be momentary. It comes out of self-introspection on how you can change your living conditions by saving a little and why that matters to you.

Your belief in your aims and aspirations will push you towards saving more each day. You will have to find a balance between your needs and desire — how will achieving your short-term goals affect you long term ones. Occasional rewards for sticking to your monetary goals will keep you motivated, so don’t deprive yourself of that. Finally, take your time in developing your perfect spending habit. Having a cheerful money-saver friend, especially in your 20s, will surely help push you towards becoming the balanced saver you want to be.

