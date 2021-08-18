Can't Concentration at Work? Here Are the 10 Signs You Should Look Out for

Photo by Leio McLaren (leiomclaren.com) on Unsplash

“Thank you, but I am busy tonight.”

I have found myself repeating this line a lot more times than I can count. Even when I did not have work or any other preoccupation, I have turned down offers from my friends — just to go straight to the comforts of my bed and mindlessly scroll down my phone.

It’s easy to start a job and get so engrossed in it that you forget yourself in the process. Working hard is inevitable and so are burnouts. After nineteen long years of rigorous education, six different internships, we still keep giving our best in the job we get.

We work harder than ever to be accepted in the work environment, make the boss happy, stay in late, work during the weekends, obsesses over the work performance and the future — to pay off any remaining debt, have a house we spend less than half the day in, and miss out on the family.

This is exactly what happened to me — inexplicably drained, stressed beyond belief, and burnt out.

Burnout: Definition

It turns out, there are many people in the same boat as me. It’s even more common among millennials . According to Dr David Ballard from the American Psychological Association,

Burnout is an extended period where someone experiences exhaustion and a lack of interest in things, resulting in a decline in their job performance.

A lot of burnout has to do with experiencing chronic stress. In those situations, the demands being placed on you exceed the resources you have available to deal with the stressors.

If left unattended, burnouts can severely impact health, happiness, relationship, and even work-life. To avoid such situations, it’s essential to understand the hallmarks of burnout.

Left unchecked, burnout can wreak havoc on your health, happiness, relationships, and job performance. To detect burnout and combat it early, it’s essential to know what to look out for. Ten significant signs point to the condition.

Burnout: Hallmarks and Actions

1. Exhaustion

This is the easiest and the clearest sign of all. You may feel drained at all times. This tiresomeness could be either physical, mental, or emotional, or maybe even a culmination of all. Even getting to prepare a cup of coffee or turning a page of the book would sound like a huge task to you.

What you can do: Get enough sleep. Research suggests that anything below six hours of sleep each night is a significant cause of burnout. Not just that, a lack of sleep can hamper your productivity and job performance.

Also, not having enough sleep may be the reason why you feel tired all the time. If left unchecked, it may pile up to cause fatigue, mental impairment and make you incompetent in demanding tasks at work. While much research also has shown that having a good night’s sleep improves memory.

2. Demotivation

If you are burnt out, you wouldn’t feel enthusiastic about leaving the bed each morning. After waking up, you find yourself checking the e-mails with anxiousness and dread. You remind yourself about the commitment you have made and wish that somehow all of this disappears and you wouldn’t have to deal with anything, at least, not today. It becomes harder to drag yourself into work every passing day. Worst of all, you hate feeling this way.

What you can do: Take a break and relax. Create your yearly, five-yearly, and ten yearly goals — where you see yourself in one, five, and ten years, what all you want to achieve by them, and how far you are ahead/behind your goals. Additionally, plan out your tasks — make daily, weekly, monthly and half-yearly schedules. Focus your plan based on your goals. These small actions of yours will help relieve your anxiety.

3. Frustration

You accept pessimism as a part of you and refuse to let go of it. It’s completely normal to experience negative emotions repeatedly, but even you would realize when you are overdoing it. Nothing would matter to you anymore, and every effort would feel like a waste.

What you can do: Understand that you have an option to relax and rethink how far you have come. Meditate daily if necessary. Make peace with small losses as a part of bigger success . Make a proper schedule and follow it. These small tasks will help you relax and make you feel that you are a part of something greater. That’ll surely help you feel more relaxed and less frustrated.

4. Distraction

It’ll become increasingly difficult for you to concentrate on any task at hand — big or small. You may find yourself worrying about the future way too much. Because of the increasing pessimism, you’ll find yourself overly exhausted, unfocused, and unable to recall most things. Dr. Ballard explains ,

Our bodies and brains are designed to handle this in short bursts and then return to normal functioning. When stress becomes chronic, this narrow focus continues for a long time, and we have difficulty paying attention to other things.

What you can do: Unplug. Keep your mobile devices as far away from yourself as possible or switch them off. Install apps like StayFocusd or Freedom . They will do the job of blocking the websites/apps for you. This will already reduce your distraction by 50%. For the rest, promise yourself to focus on the task for only ten minutes , after which you could treat yourself. Slowly, but steadily you’ll find yourself less distracted.

5. Malfunction

If you are still unsure whether or not you are burnout, compare your work performance over the past years. Notice the trend in the past year and consider the past years’ performance.

Since burnouts do not happen overnight, analyze an extended period. If you see your performance gradually decrease over weeks or months, there is a high chance that you are burnt out.

What you can do: If you feel that the work environment is causing you to slack, reach out to HR or your manager. Talk to them about the discomforts or issues you are facing at work. They want you to work for their company as much as you want to work for them. They would try finding common ground and try making things better for you.

You can suggest improvement strategies and what would work best for you and the company. Make sure your talk is angled to benefit the company and for you to become a better employee.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

6. Complication

This can follow two major pathways. One, either you completely withdraw from people in general — you stop responding to their calls and messages, put off casuals meets, or feel turned off by the prospect of socializing. Two, you may find yourself easily irritated and have an increased tendency to argue with people at work or home.

What you can do: Sit down and peacefully try to understand who the problem is — you or them? We live in this crazy world where adults love playing the blame game. Try asking yourself where the negative emotions are coming from, what is stressing you out, and what you could potentially do to combat the issue.

More importantly, try to understand that it’s easier to forgive than hold a grudge; and just because you forgive doesn’t mean you’ll forget. You’ll find mental peace for yourself, which will ease your burnout.

7. Self-destruction

Trying to self-sabotage either on purpose or otherwise is not uncommon when burnt out. Some people indulge in unhealthy amounts of drinking activities, overeating junk food, and/or sleeping too much or not sleeping at all. Some even try finding escape in medications and drugs.

What you can do: You know it too well that binge-watching series and overeating aren’t going to get you anywhere. For what it’s worth, it’ll only move you further away from your goals. Get your shit together and cut down the toxic people. If you find yourself in this particular situation, the chances are that people around you are the same. Look around, find people you want to be like, reach them out, and stick to them.

8. Apprehension

You may quickly get nervous over the work that is not due at the moment. You over-work yourself wondering about the things that haven’t happened yet, nor may occur in the near future. Your total energy is mulled over activities that hinder your growth.

What you can do:

Get yourself organized. Make a daily schedule, as I mentioned before, and follow it religiously. Clear your head and put a daily schedule, which will help you prioritize your tasks better.

Plus, having a transparent system telling you about your to-do’s will help you have a clear head while approaching the task at hand.

9. Dissatisfaction

This is a prevalent feeling when you are burnt out. You may feel very dissatisfied with everything around you — your community, work, home, or neighborhood. This will slowly eat you up to the extent that you will fail to find any gratitude whatsoever.

What you can do: Create a non-work life. This is very important. Apart from your day-job, there must be something you are already passionate about — some sport, reading, writing, cooking, and community work — get involved in it. Once you indulge in such activities, you will find yourself leaving the office and not bringing them home. You will find yourself much relaxed and satisfied.

10. Affliction

Negative emotions are the starting point of major chronic diseases — including diabetes, digestive issues, heart diseases, obesity, depression, and even cancers. If your burnout situation is left undiagnosed or untreated, chances are you will face at least one, if not all, of the major chronic diseases.

What you can do:

Look out for physical signs like frequent headaches, upset stomach, backache, tight shoulders. Reach out to a physician if pain persists. If you feel negative all the time, reach out to a psychologist.

Depression is real, and there is no harm in seeking professional help. Perhaps, it could be the very reason you feel burnout in the first place.

Quick Takeaways:

Burnout is real, and there are ten significant signs to look out for — exhaustion, demotivation, frustration, distraction, malfunction, complication, self-destruction, apprehension, dissatisfaction, and affliction.

If you have one or more of these signs, you should:

Get enough sleep. Take frequent breaks and relax. Meditate every day. Unplug your devices. Analyze the root cause of your frequent problems. Talk to your HR/manager if issues persist at work. Cut out the toxic people. Create a non-work life. Get yourself organized. Seek professional help.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.