2 Tips on Communicating Better at Work

“The most important thing in communication is to hear what isn’t being said.”

-Peter Drucker

Necessary communication takes place in two forms: verbal and nonverbal communication. Nonverbal communication is the form of sharing feelings, emotions, values, and thoughts through subtle body gestures and a sense of touch. On the contrary, verbal communication entails the direct passing of information through written or spoken words.

A nonverbal form of communication is necessary to particularly emphasize, clarify, or reinforce a part of the complete message intended to be shared. In other words, a nonverbal form of communication strengthens verbal communication by making the message more persuasive.

Nonverbal communication plays a massive role in official settings, including the business world. The ability to effectively use the nonverbal form of communication in such an environment can either make or break the person. The internal communications — occurring within a business setup is essential to be understood and internalized for the proper functioning of the organization.

Only having the best business practices is not enough for any company to succeed. It all boils down to effective internal communication to push the company further towards success. Strong internal communication among the employees, staff connection, and empathy are the key factors that hold together successful companies like Apple, Google, Amazon, among others.

With effective internal and external communication, revolutionary ideas and innovative products cannot be made available to the customers. This is because the essential element that attracts the target consumers towards any successful company is their effective communication strategy.

Lack of effective communication does not only affect the consumer market but also creates chaos within the work environment and causes frustration among the staff members.

On the other hand, when there is a connection among the staff members of a company, their productivity tremendously increases. This happens because employees value themselves and play the role of forerunners — the brand ambassadors of the company — working towards a common goal as that of the company.

Hence, having a closely-knit network of employees is of utmost importance for the success of any company.

Two strategies that can help improve internal communication in the workplace

1. Keeping things simple

Living in the era of technology and having social connections at the tip of our fingertips have forced us to take a step back and reevaluate our standing, even at the workplace. With FaceTime, WhatsApp, Zoom, Google Meets and other forms of video conferencing, it is essential that any company retorts to a single common platform for communication among the employees.

This will not only slow down the unintended havoc the unexpected pandemic has wreaked on us, but will also provide the staff embers with a sense of clarity to find information and effectively communicate with each other at a centralized online platform.

2. Empowering the employees

In any work environment, both external and internal communications play a leading role in determining the success of the company. If the internal communication among the employees allows for success inside the company, the external communication with the customers will determine the net success of the company.

A strong company culture, therefore, demands every employee to be empowered — by becoming the voice of the company and connect with current and prospective employees as well as the customers. This can be achieved by focusing on both the internal as well as external communication goals to give the staff the right tools so that they can spread the contents of the company that interest them.

The takeaway

Effective communication at the workplace is the determining factor of any successful business. Apart from engaging the employees at the workplace, business communication also increases productivity and the overall profit of the company.

Verbal and nonverbal communication at the workplace is not just about breaking the comfort barriers among the employees. Instead, other minute details like the reevaluation of the existent technologies are also important to improve the overall performance of any company.

