The Biggest Badass of History: Nikola Tesla

A sketch of Nikola Tesla Wikimedia Commons

Known to the world as the pioneer of modern-day Physics, Nikola Tesla hasn’t been credited much for his inventions that changed the face of humanity. At least not during his lifetime. Tesla was one of a kind genius — a kind who thought far ahead of his time and people.

The tall, dark Serbian boy left for America in June 1884 to make it big. As a child, he always had a profound interest in Mathematics and Engineering, even though he dropped out from the Graz University of Technology Austria.

Why does history overlook his incredible legacy?

Here is what you are missing out on.

During the initiation of Tesla’s solo career, his work on alternative current (AC) caught on with the people of New York. But his counterpart Thomas Edison brought into the market, direct current (DC) and tried to show the people that DC was better than AC by electrocuting animals.

This was also known as the then ‘War of Currents’.

This was the first minor setback to Tesla’s work.

Tesla was the first to harness the power of Niagra Falls into the hydroelectric power plant, constructed a bath designed to cleanse the human body of germs using nothing but electricity. He created a 13 foot long bolt of lightning from one of his massive coils (which remains the world record for humanmade lightning).

The Tesla coil happens to be one of his famous inventions.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Tesla once even caused an earthquake in New York that was so powerful that it almost destroyed 5th Avenue (that’s where his lab was)!

Later, Tesla created the ‘Wardenclyffe’. It was a 57-meter tall tower designed to produce wireless transmission intended from commercial trans-Atlantic wireless telephony. The project at that time cost a lot of money that also aimed to provide free energy to everyone on earth. Tesla requested JP Morgan to feed his boon. But on realizing only a short term profit, Morgan backed out halfway through the project.

This was the first nervous breakdown Tesla faced in his career.

Much later, Tesla initiated the idea of the death beam. It was to bring peace to the world and eventually end the warfare. It was never cut into action and to date. No one even knows the major details about it.

His next nervous breakdown was when Giulio Marconi was credited for sending wireless signals over the Atlantic instead of him.

Eventually, Tesla developed schizophrenia.

Tesla died on 7th January 1943 aged 86 in his hotel room in New York.

Throughout his life, Tesla was secretive with most of his work. After his death, the FBI and CIA confiscated most of his work and promised to send it to Serbia. Even if they did send it, we do not know.

But today, his work is in fact carried out in a top-secret based called HAARP in Alaska, the USA where scientists work out all his lifelong projects, trying to understand what was Tesla getting at.

The weird thing is that Tesla was finally given recognition for his wireless transmission, but only after his death.

He remained rivals with Marconi and Edison and was apparently an avid reader of Mark Twain. Now if that doesn’t make him a badass, then I don’t know what will.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.