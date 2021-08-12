The Collapse of the Civilization That Stood Only for Two Generations: The story from the archipelagoes of ancient Malta

The Mnajdra Temple Megalithics

Nearly 6000 years ago, several thousand Maltese resided in the archipelagoes of Malta, however, within 1500 years they vanished for mysterious reasons. Archaeologists consider several possible reasons behind their collapse 4000 years ago — from their fragile island ecology to the prevailing weather conditions. Yet, most of what could have happened remain unknown.

The livelihood

Despite the stable island conditions, these people realized the value of soil management for cultivation. Studies suggest that within a few centuries after their arrival on the 316-kilometre island, trees collapsed because of unlivable conditions and drastic soil erosions. Oddly enough, the old Maltese population didn’t eat fish. Rather, they reared dairy animals and were dependent on animal products, not only on meat.

Scientists have discovered odd, parallel tracks on the ground — possibly of cart tracks — that bear testimony to the native ancient people who enriched the soil using livestock manure and collected the soil that was washed away to revitalize the eroded land patches. Sometimes these tasks were so tedious, repetitive, and harsh that the workers died in the process. The shreds of skeletons lying deeply buried along the tracks give a clue to the strenuous lifestyle those ancient people embraced.

The temples

The historic Maltese Ġgantija temple complex stands even today Curiosmos

The standing temples share the story of the harmony and cooperation that existed among the ancient people of Malta. Archaeologists believe that their collaborative efforts towards survival in such a challenging environment could be because the Maltese believed in some form of a higher entity. No skeleton evidence has been discovered that could potentially point towards violent deaths, competitions, or fortifications.

According to a detailed study carried out by Dr Caroline Ann Tuke and her team on the Maltese land, a clubhouse culture could have dominated in that area instead of complete temple culture. People could have displayed their harvests and livestock on the temple altars, feasted on them, and kept the food instead of offering it to their deities.

The collapse

Despite their social and cultural strengths, the ancient Maltese could not survive for long. As the soil and climatic conditions worsened, the period between 2600 and 2400 BC saw more deaths — especially of young children. The evidence-based on the skeletal findings reveals that those people faced a lot of dietary deficiencies. Variation in their DNA also indicates the arrival of immigrants from the Eurasian Steppes and the sub-Saharan African lands that could have caused a surge in population and an onset of new diseases.

Around 2350 BC, an unexpected catastrophe took place, with a dust cloud emanating from a volcanic eruption that could have very easily killed the entire population. This is likely to have occurred around 2350 BC, the same year in which devastating climatic conditions were experienced in Malta’s surrounding region. This could have been the final blow that ended the 1500-years-long civilization of peaceful and hardworking people.

