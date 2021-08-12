My Friend Could Remember Every Single Detail of His Life. It is worse than you think.

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

"Wow! You wore that same shirt seven years ago, at Sally’s cousin Sheela’s party. You still have it?” He asked as he opened the taxi door for me.

“No. This is a different one.” I replied getting inside the taxi, not so gracefully.

“No. This is the same shirt! I wore a blue sweater, black cargo pants, and a red cap that day. Remember?” He said as he sat beside me and closed the door.

“No. I don't.” I replied shortly.

“How can you not remember? You sat at the right side of the car, while I sat at the left side. It was the second Sunday of November, the 18th. It was 37 degrees in Fahrenheit. You sneezed exactly six times all the way to Sheela’s place. We returned back at 9 p.m. And — ”

“How does it feel?” I interjected his rambling.

“How does what feel?” He asked surprised.

“How does it feel to remember every single detail of your life and even mine?” I asked and looked sideways at him.

He didn't reply right away. He leaned back comfortably on the seat and looked outside the window on his side. The reflection of the red coloured traffic light on his face turned green. I didn't look away from him. His painful expression swiftly transformed into a sad smile.

He turned towards me and said, “On some days, I feel like I am at the top of the world.”

He paused. His silence was filled by the agitated drivers who refused to let go of their car horns. After the cars stopped honking, he continued, “On other days, my ability to not forget feels like a curse.”

People Who Can’t Seem to Let Go

For most of us, our memory is like a mesh of blurry and faded moments that built us and broke us down — and ultimately made us who we are. No matter how hard we try, even the strongest memories eventually corrode and dim away with time. That’s natural.

But then there are people, like my friend, whose memories do not age with them. Every single detail of their lives remains recorded in their brain like a library of recorded videos — which they can review with the same precision as they did while living that moment for the first time. It’s strange when I think of it. A combination of interesting and awe-striking most scientists would agree. That is why there are many studies still being carried out to understand how the brain functions in such extraordinary individuals. The recent works even shed light on how even we can relive our memories with better clarity. Let’s dig in to how.

The First Case of Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory (HSAM)

The first time such an instance was noted was in the early 2000s in Jill Price . Astonished by her superpower to recall every single detail of her life since the age of twelve, she emailed neuroscientist and memory researcher Jim McGaugh . She requested him to explain why exactly she was able to do so.

Her e-mail fascinated McGaugh and invited Price to his lab. During the memory tests, Price never failed to recall every single detail from her life — which was cross-checked from her personal diary. She was also flawlessly able to recount every single world event day.

Much later, during a spontaneous test, McGaugh and his colleagues noted that Price was even able to recall every single date of her visit to McGaugh's lab. When they checked her reel with their records, she was spot on with every single appointment she recollected.

However, most of the memories that she could recall were self-centred. That is, people having HSAM are mostly able to recall life events from their own life or from the lives that influence theirs. However, Dr Lawrence Patihis and his coworkers found that such people are susceptible to false memories like normal people. They are also fallible to errors in recalling random lists of information that are not linked to their life.

How Do Extraordinary Minds Rely on the Same Tools as Us, yet Recall More?

A recent research paper titled, Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory: Quality and Quantity of Retention Over Time demonstrates that candidates with HSAM have the ability to recall every single detail of a particular memory even after months— as though it happened yesterday. While normal candidates were able to recall the vaguer version. Even their brain scans revealed that there isn't any major difference between the two. This means that there is something that HSAM people do, which the rest of the normal people overlook. It is possible that it could be because of their repeated practice to recall events that enable them to retain their memories perfectly intact.

Another study conducted by Dr Lawrence Patihis showed that HSAM individuals had a significant ability to daydream (fantasy proneness) and were very sensitive to their senses (absorption). These two factors enhance their recollection of events with higher imagery and precision.

Can We Train Ourselves to Mimic the Extraordinary?

A recent study by the University of Sussex and University College London found that when we immediately replay a particular event a few times in our head after it happened, we are able to significantly recall most details of the event — even over time. Their study demonstrated that by linking the minute details of the episodes like a reel of photographs, our memory becomes a permanent and inflexible one. However, like my friend, most people with HSAM agree that retaining autobiographical memories can be both a blessing and a curse.

It must be transformative to relive some of the best moments of your lifetime and again. Your memory could retain every moment you spent at an art show, a museum, or a monument you visited all those years ago. It would help you absorb an ocean full of knowledge in one go. You would feel like a sponge that could absorb every drop of water without getting saturated.

On the flip side, you would be able to replay every moment of heartbreak after a break-up or after the death of your best friend. You wouldn't be able to let go of the pain of a betrayal or an embarrassment you witnessed when you were thirteen and in middle school. It would be like having an open wound that refuses to heal.

The Takeaway

It would be awesome to have a highly superior autobiographical memory — to remember every single experience you ever had in your life.

But it would come with life-long baggage.

The closest you can come to people with HSAM in terms of memory retainment is by practising recalling your life moments time and again. However, unlike my friend, you would be able to turn off your memory for the events you don't want to recall and keep the ones you want.

Perhaps, not having a photographic memory could be for the best after all.

