3 Writing Lessons Gladwell’s Works Keep Screaming At You But You Don't Listen

“We have, as human beings, a storytelling problem. We’re a bit too quick to come up with explanations for things we don’t really have an explanation for.”

— Malcolm Gladwell, Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking

Every time I opened my favourite YouTube channel, I would see advertisements, one after another, about the writing MasterClass. I guess, Uncle Google always keeps his goggles on — snooping on my wants and needs— only to dangle those in front of my eyes like a piece of red cloth thrown in front of a bull. After painfully watching the writing MasterClass advertisement for the seventeenth time, I couldn't help myself. One thing led to another… and I caved in.

Within three days, I found myself playing Malcolm Gladwell’s first video on writing. The author of five New York bestsellers, Malcolm Gladwell has been listed among the TIME 100 Most Influential People and is also among the Foreign Policy’s Top Global Thinkers.

Twenty-four videos made up Gladwell’s MasterClass — each explaining different elements of writing and related topics. He covered details like how to research before you write, how to create powerful characters, how to grab your readers’ attention, and most importantly — what it means to be a writer. Here are my three major takeaways from Gladwell’s writing MasterClass.

1. Don’t simply Google everything

Only after I passed out of middle school, we installed the internet at our home. Growing up at a time and place where the internet was a luxury not everybody could afford, I would spend hours after hours in the public library near my home. I would search for information and relevant data to complete my homework and assignments. That was the only way. Searching, reading, and finding information and then making notes was sometimes painstaking — but it was fun in its own way. It would take me days to compile a short assignment. While I looked for something very specific in the myriad of books the library homed, I learnt a lot of new things that I didn’t know before.

That is what books and libraries do to you. They give an ocean full of information when all you need is just a mug full.

Fast forward to half a decade later, completing my assignments would take me less than a day. What changed?

The Internet came into our lives and was made readily available at our disposal. Google made everything so much easier for us. All we have to do is — type in the details of the specific data we want — in the search bar, and Google just knows. It comes up with everything and anything that is specific to what we need. Yet, it doesn't feel as fulfilling as it should have been. The ease has taken away the process from us — we no longer get to get lost in the ocean full of books and pieces we would have potentially devoured.

Or in Gladwell’s words,

“Google is just too good.”

Sitting and researching in the library made us thirsty for more. The process pushed us to ask more questions about things we didn’t know existed before. Google, on the contrary, gives the most popular opinion with the most relevant answer at the top of the search — give us a dead-end wrapped in beautiful mockery,

This is what you want? I’ll give you what you want.

— Google

2. Importance of humility for a writer

“The central problem that all people have, and particularly interesting people, is that they’re not always aware of why they’re interesting. So the job of the writer is not to supply the ideas in any kind of encounter. It is to be patient enough to find the ideas in any encounter. So you just have to know where to look, and know how to listen, and know how to push people in the right direction.”

This was the best lesson I learnt from Gladwell’s class.

With writing, interviewing becomes inevitable sometimes. This is when humility is of the utmost importance. Whenever you have the opportunity to interview for your book or a post, remember — be humble, no matter what. As an interviewer, you represent your audience whose questions are yours. Keeping humble means staying out of the conversation and not impose yourself on the interviewee. It means to be patient to listen and not just hear, till the end. It also means to learn something from them. It’s okay to be naïve, irrespective of how much you already know — you would still be learning something new from them.

In Gladwell’s words,

“I try to be unafraid of making a fool of myself.”

3. Importance of ‘jargon’ in writing

“It’s a very useful exercise to find bits of jargon and explain them to your audience, to give your audience a window of how someone inside that expert world thinks.”

This was a very unique perspective to take from Malcolm Gladwell. Learning something new, like scientific jargon, only to teach it to a larger audience — sounds not only interesting but also engaging. It will make you and your audience feel a part of a larger community. However, remember not to overdo it. Burying your readers into a plethora of jargon is not the solution. Never is.

Jargons should rather simply act as clickbait — just enough to make your readers understand the bigger picture. Use it as a tool in your writing. Use jargon only when you know what it means and explain that to your readers. Your aim is to educate them and not confuse them.

As Gladwell’s puts it,

“Good writing does not succeed or fail on the strength of its ability to persuade. It succeeds or fails on the strength of its ability to engage you, to make you think, to give you a glimpse into someone else’s head.”

Quick-Takeaways

Do not Google everything. Try to get into the process of hard research as opposed to soft research. This will only aid your writing process — exposing you to larger available resources. Regardless of how far you get ahead in life, always remember to stay humble. That will serve as a catalyst for your future. Use jargon only when you understand them. Try using them once in a while to make your readers feel like a part of a larger audience. Everybody likes feeling a part of a bigger entity. Just don't overdo it.

