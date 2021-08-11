The Five Most Badass Combat Vehicles Of All Times

Enola Gay and crew members (1945)

Human history has witnessed the evolution of weapons insofar as they have always become better, more efficient, and deadlier than their previous versions. However, combat vehicles played a more important role in the outcome of battles than weapons. These vehicles bear testimony to the battles won, the people who died, and the destruction caused.

Let’s dig in and take a look at some of the ugliest and deadliest combat vehicles of all time.

1. Enola Gay

Colonel Paul Tibbets Jr. named his Boeing B-29 Superfortress after his dear mother, Enola Gay. On August 6th, 1945, he along with eleven other men boarded Enola Gay for a dangerous mission, one which was highly classified. They had to deliver a bomb with an explosive force of 20,000 tonnes of TNT to Hiroshima in Japan. Codenamed ‘Little Boy’, the payload was anything but little.

On that fateful day, Enola Gay opened its bomb bay doors and dropped the Little Boy, sharp at 8:15 A.M. in Hiroshima. Its detonation caused the temperature to suddenly rise up to several million degrees. The blast caused immense shockwaves which were felt within an 11.5 miles radius and razed almost seventy per cent of the buildings to the ground. From the population of 350,000 people that inhabited the city, more than 140,000 people died because of this tragic incident.

On the other side, the crew on Enola Gay were warmly welcomed back at their base in Tinian. The colonel was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his work. The plane that has caused devastating ripple effects — even to date — now rests at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC.

Drawing inspiration from Enola Gay and the incident, now nuclear payloads are designed as such that they can fit in their respective launch vehicles.

2. Turtle

The Turtle (1916)

A Dutch inventor, Cornelius van Drebel created the first submersible vehicle in the 17th century. However, due to its limited activity, it was never put to use. A century and a half later, an American inventor, David Bushnell designed another submarine, Turtle, to deliver underwater mines. It was eight feet long wooden craft and was mostly powered by hand. It could accommodate a single operator.

The Turtle was first used in 1775 during the American Revolutionary War. An American colonial soldier, Ezra Lee, took the Turtle to a sixty-four gun HMS Eagle in New York Harbor on the 7th of September, 1776. He anchored a time bomb to the Turtle and placed it below the surface of Eagle. Though the bomb was secured, Lee failed to penetrate a layer of iron sheathing. So, when the explosion took place, there was no major harm to their British counterparts. Even the Eagle and the Turtle were left unscratched. After several more failed attempts, the Turtle was not able to perform the task as intended — mostly because of the operator’s lack of expertise.

However, the Turtle remains a successful proof of the inception of submarines. Since then, submarines have been a major player in naval warfare.

3. Little Willie

The Little Willie (1915)

Tanks have dominated land warfare for more than a century. The first tank had its origin in Britain — a fourteen-ton British beast, the Little Willie, in 1915. It was the first armoured combat vehicle to ever be created. Not much later, Little Willie’s sibling, Big Willie entered the world during the First Battle of Somme in World War I.

The Willies were just prototypes. The first practical and operational tank was Mark I. The giant, lumbering Mark I vehicles entered the battlefield in 1916 — bearing a sinister sight for their German counterparts. These tanks were created to fight against messy trench warfares. The biggest shortcoming of this vehicle was that it wouldn’t move any faster than a walking man. Then it's descendent, Mark IV took its place and proved to be more successful on the battlefield.

Tanks were the primary combat vehicles used in World War II. Both Allied and Axis powers used tanks to fight their counterparts. These vehicles have continued to dominate warfare on land since the past century.

4. Messerschmitt Me 262

The Messerschmitt Me 262 (1945)

With the firepower to fly at a speed of 540 miles per hour, the Messerschmitt Me 262 was the best fighter plane World War II had seen. It wasn’t just its speed that attracted the eye, it was its compact MK cannons, which could destroy an Allied attacker without ever being in the range of enemy fire.

After the war, most nations stopped relying on planes that used propellors to speed. Instead, they shifted to ones with jet power instead, like the Messerschmitt Me 262 — which transformed sky warfare for years to come. Ever since, engineers everywhere have worked towards creating firefighters and airliners based on its model — with swept wings and twin-pod engines layout — to create vehicles that can move at a faster and more efficient speed.

5. MQ-1 Predator

The MQ-1 Predator (2008)

In July of 1995, the first aerial reconnaissance aircraft, General Atomics MQ-1 Predator came into the US combat battlespace. This aircraft could be controlled from anywhere in the world for twenty-six hours straight. This helped the pilots to stay away from dangerous airspace and hence aided in extending their operation time. This significantly reduced functioning and production costs for each aircraft.

Not much later, the United States Air Force introduced Hellfire missiles to the aircraft’s payload. In this new version, MQ-1A could now fire missiles right on targets even when outside the visual and auditory ranges of the attack. This made the Predator far more effective and efficient in engaging targets from anywhere in the world — reshaping the battlespace in history.

