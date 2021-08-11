10 Hidden Keyboard Shortcuts That You Didn’t Know

Photo by Nhu Nguyen on Unsplash

1. Create a Virtual Desktop

Did you ever find yourself in a situation where you had a million tabs opened and you were working with a lot of concentration only to find your boss by your side to dump more ‘urgent’ tasks? Also because your desktop was already a mess, you had to shut down all the tabs to concentrate better on the task at hand. After which, you had to start all over again.

I don't know about you, but I always found this keyboard shortcut handy under such circumstances. You can always enable a ‘virtual desktop’ using the keyboards.

In a Windows PC press,

Windows key + Ctrl + D

to enable a new virtual desktop where you will find a completely fresh screen for you to work on.

In Mac, you may press,

Control + Up

2. Switch Between The Virtual Desktops

Now that you have a virtual desktop set up, you can switch back forth between that and the original desktop.

For a Windows PC press,

Windows key + Ctrl

While in a Mac, simply press the Control button.

You can now switch between the two workstations easily.

3. Return to the Desktop From Apps

I never open just one app or just one tab on my browser. There are always a million interfaces working at the same time. Every time I want to access the desktop directly — it’s such a hassle.

If you ever find yourself in a situation like mine, simply press,

Windows key + M

Tada! You have the desktop available to you with a single hassle-free click.

4. Open an App From the Taskbar

If you use a few apps on a daily basis, try pinning those on the taskbar. It makes access much easier. Depending on the position at which the applications appear on the taskbar, press,

Windows key + a number key from 1 to 9

Click the number depending on the app’s position from left to right on the taskbar.

5. Split-Screen

If you have to compare data from two different files, instead of going back and forth, you can simply split the screen. This way you can access both the files at the same time.

First, open the app you are working on and by pressing,

Windows key + left arrow

Then open the other app by pressing,

Windows key + right arrow

Now the two apps will be sharing the screen simultaneously.

6. Switch Between Apps

In order to access all the applications open on your PC, press,

Ctrl + Alt + Tab

7. Program Management and Troubleshooting

In order to restart your device and not lose all the progress you made, press,

Ctrl + Shift + Esc

or when on Mac press,

Command + Option + Escape

8. Open File Explorer

In order to open the file manager on your PC, press,

Windows key + E

For Mac users click on your Finder app.

9. Use Action Center

To open Bluetooth, press,

Windows key + A

Mac users can access their notification centre at the top right-hand corner.

10. Access Settings

To access the advanced settings of your PC, press,

Windows key + I

