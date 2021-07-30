Atlanta, GA

Kyle Pitts will have high expectations going into the 2021 season

FalconsFanEJ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxSXK_0bCFtr2b00
Kyle Pitts will have high expectations entering the 2021 season.Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Kyle Pitts from the University of Florida will have a lot to prove going into the 2021 season for the Atlanta Falcons.

Pitts has the highest rating of any rookie in Madden 22 with 81, adding to an already high amount of expectations for the tight end. This is a guy that had teams salivating at the chance to draft a player of his size and skillset, and the Falcons were bad enough in 2020 to be able to draft him. With his high draft status, comes sky-high expectations.

The team drafted him with the 4th pick overall with the idea of him being the star pass catcher on the team. Drafting Pitts will prove to be a smart decision, especially since the team traded Julio Jones, the man who many believed would be a life-long Falcon. Pitts will fill the gap left by Jones nicely, utilizing both his size and athleticism.

These aren’t his only skills however.

Pitts will utilize his route running ability to torch defenders to dominate opposing defenders.

Pitts was an excellent route runner at Florida, especially for a tight end of his size. He showed explosiveness off the snap, and has some of the strongest hands in football. So far through training camp, he has shown these skills, and then some. It will be interesting to see how he adjusts to the NFL speed, but if he can keep his explosiveness and speed, that won’t be a problem for him.

He will have a difficult task stepping into the shoes of Jones, but with his track record of success, he shouldn’t have any problems. At Florida, his numbers improved all three years. His freshman season, he caught three passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. His sophomore season, his numbers increased greatly, with Pitts catching 54 passes for 649 yards and five touchdowns. Last season, Pitts caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Pitts only played in played in eight games last season due to a shortened schedule because of COVID-19, as well as an injury. In a normal length season without injury, Pitts goes over 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns easily. He’s his most dangerous in the red zone, and this is an area the Atlanta Falcons have been dreadful in for the last two seasons.

Pitts and Calvin Ridley will both be expected to step up.

With Ridley now being the number one option, this should open up opportunities for Pitts to go down the field for deep balls and slants. These two players will be a dynamic duo for years to come for Matt Ryan, and Pitts especially should be among the leagues’ top tight ends.

Pitts will be used frequently, so it's not a stretch to say he catches 100 or more passes this upcoming season. It's also not a stretch to say he will reach the 1,000 yard receiving mark, with over 10 touchdowns.

Pitts will win offensive rookie of the year.

With these numbers, Pitts will win offensive rookie of the year, and the Atlanta Falcons offense will fly high in 2021. Jones is an Atlanta Falcons legend, but Pitts will be a great replacement and will make a name for himself in Atlanta. Pitts won't be the next Jones, he will be the first Pitts.

He will prove that he is worthy of the hype and he will help Matt Ryan transition into life without Jones. It will be exciting to see how Arthur Smith utilizes Pitts in his offense, and it will be interesting to see how the connection between Ryan and Pitts grows as the season goes on.

Maybe one day, Pitts will reach the coveted 99 rank in a Madden game.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_88b80c7aba0d4f49d82e4117f0a882ae.blob

As a lifelong Atlanta sports fan, I keep up to date with the latest news. As a writer, I have written over 100 Atlanta Falcons related stories. I will write articles related to breaking news, as well as analysis pieces for Atlanta sports teams.

Atlanta, GA
44 followers
Loading

More from FalconsFanEJ

Georgia State

The affects of a Texas and Oklahoma SEC move on Georgia football.

Georgia tailback Sony Michel (1) runs the ball to score the game winning touchdown during the second over time of the playoffs.(Photo/Kristin M. Bradshaw, kristinmbradshaw.com)Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Bradley Beal would propel the Atlanta Hawks to the NBA Finals

The Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal would be a great addition to the Atlanta Hawks.(AP Photo/David Becker) Washington Wizards’ shooting guard Bradley Beal could reportedly request a trade before the NBA trade deadline. This is news the Atlanta Hawks should pay close attention to as the team could use a guy like Beal moving forward.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Falcons need to pay attention to the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Falcons are in desperate need of an identity change.Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Falcons are in desperate need of an identity change, and they should look no further than the Atlanta Hawks as a team to mold themselves after.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Hawks need more help for Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks need a consistent number two or big man to go along with Trae Young.Image via Getty/Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE. The Atlanta Hawks have shocked the NBA world with their impressive and out of nowhere playoff run, knocking off the fourth-seeded favorites New York Knicks in five games, and the top-seeded favorites Philadelphia 76ers in seven games. Nobody, including fans in Atlanta, saw this coming. With all that being said though, the Hawks have run into some trouble in the 76ers series and again in the ongoing series against the Milwaukee Bucks due to the lack of a true number two behind Trae Young, or dominant big man.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Trae Young embracing the role of a "heel" is great for Atlanta

Trae Young has embraced the "heel" role.(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Trae Young is morphing into a superstar with his latest string of performances in the NBA Playoffs, something the Atlanta Hawks haven't had since Dominique Wilkins. Not only is he coming into his own in his very first playoff run, but also he is doing so playing the role of a “heel.”Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Julio Jones career with the Atlanta Falcons ends abruptly

Julio Jones career with the Atlanta Falcons ended abruptly.Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports. The ending to Julio Jones's career with the Atlanta Falcons is not how anyone envisioned it. Most people assumed he would be a lifelong member of the organization, like Roddy White. However, the NFL is a business, and Jones wants to win now, and the team needed cap space. Clearly he doesn't belive the Atlanta Falcons are good enough to win now, and the Atlanta Falcons lost confidence in him.Read full story
12 comments
Georgia State

Julio Jones should retire with the Atlanta Falcons, not be a cap casualty

Rumors of the Atlanta Falcons trading Julio Jones are ramping up.David Goldman/AP. Rumors are swirling from several sources that the Atlanta Falcons could be shopping future hall of famer Julio Jones. This is something that should only be taken as rumors, and not legit. After all, why would the team want to trade the best player in the organization's history?Read full story
Georgia State

Atlanta Hawks complete improbable 2020-21 season

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan addresses the team.Scott Cunningham/NBAE/Getty Images. The Atlanta Hawks started the season a very disappointing 14-20. The defense was bad, the team was dealing with some key injuries, and the Hawks could not hold a fourth quarter lead to save their lives.Read full story
Georgia State

NFL does the Atlanta Falcons a favor with the schedule

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 26: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates a touchdown during the first half against the Buccaneers.Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images. The NFL schedules were released Wednesday night, and the Atlanta Falcons were dealt a very manageable schedule compared to recent years.Read full story
Georgia State

Atlanta Braves continue to disappoint early in the season

Ronald Acuna Jr. in the dugout against the Washington Nationals on April 6.All-Pro Reels from District of Columbia, USA. Who are the 2021 Atlanta Braves? What's wrong with this team?Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Falcons have successful first three rounds of NFL Draft

Hayden Hurst catches a pass from Matt Ryan against the Dallas Cowboys. Hurst will now have a companion in Kyle Pitts.Photo by Atlanta Falcons on Wikimedia Commons. The Atlanta Falcons drafted Florida tight end Kyle Pitts Thursday, then they drafted additional much needed help on offense and defense Friday.Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Update on Trae Young after Wednesday night's injury scare

Trae Young appears to be fine after appearing to suffer a scary ankle injury during the third quarter of the Atlanta Hawks' Wednesday night loss to the New York Knicks. According to CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn, the Atlanta Hawks star point guard 'feels a lot better' after spraining his ankle Wednesday night.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

What Cordarrelle Patterson adds to the Atlanta Falcons roster

The Atlanta Falcons signed running back/wide receiver/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson Thursday morning, filling a gap in the team's kick return game. According to ESPN Staff Writer Michael Rothstein, the Atlanta Falcons signed all-purpose player Cordarrelle Patterson to a one-year deal worth $3 million.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy