Two plane crashes in one month! What is happening in Central Florida?

If you haven't heard the news yet, a small plane crashed in Orlando near AventHealth Centra Care at Waterford Lakes Monday night when a pilot was forced to make an emergency landing, claiming "engine trouble" as the cause after he ran into problems on his way to the Orlando Executive Airport, a destination only 11 miles from where the plane went down. The small plane had originally taken flight from Hollywood, Florida it's last updated location was Orlando.

This crash marks the second for the month of August

Chris Spacone saw the event first-hand, explaining to news sources that he was out with one of his patients when the plane came from overhead, reportedly "narrowly avoiding" a pond and the 408 before crashing into some trees.

According to Spacone, he and the patient "noticed a big dark shadow coming over our heads with no sound, just a big swooshing sound. Then, I just saw it crash into the tree lines. It wasn't like an explosion, it was kind of just like a car crash, almost, just a bunch of metal crunching together."

Thinking on his feet, Spacone rushed to the scene and called 911 as two men crawled out of the plane, with one bleeding, even though they seemed to be fine by Spacone's account. Fortunately, both men were taken to the hospital and are said to be on the mend, but sadly, not long ago, another plane crash occurred with tragic results.

Multiple crashes have happened across Florida

Earlier this month, a small plane had crashed into Lake Weir, leaving "at least one person dead" according to Marion County Sheriff's Office officials in an update on their Facebook page, who found the body after the crash and said a dive team was searching for anyone else.

At least one person died after a small plane crashed into Lake Weir on Monday afternoon, officials said. The update, which was posted on Aug. 9, has yet to receive a rebuttal, though it has garnered a number of comments on social media, with people offering their condolences to the family and asking for more information.

If that isn't tragic enough, back in March, three people were killed when a single-engine plane carrying two people erupted in flames after crashing into an SUV, which was caught on a Ring camera by a horrified neighbor. The footage showed the plane striking the SUV before the fire. Sadly, neither the pilot or the passenger survived, and a mom and her sun in the SUV were left with serious injuries.

Anabel Fernandez, who'd caught the footage on her doorbell cam, said when recalling the scene:

We heard like a bomb, like a tremendous noise and everything was on fire and it dived into a car,” Fernandez told WFOR-TV. “I live right here. I walk with my babies every day. The plane could have got us all. I am in shock.”

Fernandez also claims this is not the first time such an accident has occurred, and that she regularly sees planes "flying very low" while they're out in the neighborhood or swimming in the pool.

Megan Bishop, the mother of the child, according to Fernandez was screaming "my baby!" after she managed to get out of the car. She was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital. Marcel Rodriguez the Pembroke Pines Fire Chief said a "mechanical problem" forced the plan to "clip a powerline."

Additionally, there have been several major incidents since May of 2020, including two crashes in December, one involving four people that survived and another plane landing upside down, and a crash killing a student pilot in May.

The question is, why are all of these plane crashes happening? What is going on? What are your thoughts? Let me know in the comments.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.