The grand opening of this new Orlando Publix was a total party

So, in case you haven't heard, because, you know, you might not be in the area, you didn't hear about it or just not have cared that much, a new Publix in Orlando's Ecco Plaza had a grand opening today (it's so new I can't even find an address for it, or maybe I'm just stupid. Either way, head to Ecco Plaza and you can't miss it).

This has been a long waited for arrival for many, judging by the flurry of cars in the parking lot while I took my dog out for a pee. I had nothing better to do and needed a few groceries, so after fighting for a spot, I decided to head in.

Publix put on a hoppin' party

I'm a total Florida/Orlando noob, I haven't lived here long, so I have to confess I've never been to a Publix. Nor have I visited any in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina or Virginia, where they're also located. I had no idea.

I've heard nice things, though, and I was not disappointed.

I've also been watching the construction for a while now and was very curious, or bored. Maybe both. Inside, they had a smartly dressed and masked smiling employee greeting people behind a display of fresh potted flowers. She was also giving out little keychains (cute, right?), and answering questions.

It was pretty cool. Once inside all I could do was gasp and say, "wow" because it was so shiny and pretty! (all new stores are but Publix just looked so great!) I think this Publix was the nicest grocery store I've ever gone to. You know you're old when you get excited about these things.

I walked right into the produce section and took a good look around at the deli, the sushi counter. There wasn't much room to move (when I say everyone was at the Publix Party, I mean it). Every employee I passed, even if it was more than once, they said hello. I'd like to say they were "aggressively nice" but I didn't feel pushed.

The employees were in their pressed uniforms and seemed pretty excited to be at work. Though I could be wrong, even if it is said Publix has some of the happiest "associates" around. (can any Publix employees weigh in on this?)

I enjoyed my walk around the sparkly store, which had a lovely cream and chrome layout. I didn't even realize Publix had their own coffee shop inside, which I regret not visiting, but hey, you can.

Also the pharmacy looked pretty great, and did you know they offer free two week supplies of "common antibiotics" with a prescription?

The list includes:

Amoxicillin

Ampicillin

Ciprofloxacin (excluding Ciprofloxacin XR)

Penicillin VK

Sulfamethoxazole/Trimethoprim (SMZ-TMP)

Freakin' sweet.

Did Publix win me over?

I have to confess, I didn't stay long and I did not get any groceries as I'd planned because, like I said, everyone was there. They were very well staffed but I decided I'd just order Instacart. (L.O.L.).

I did almost stay because the high-tech self-pay stationed looked kinda fun. Also there was no line at the coffee shop, but definitely next time, because this is going to be my new go-to Publix.

If you're in the area, I recommend you check it out. There is also another Publix right behind it that is also nice, just F.Y.I.

I'm not sure how long the grand opening party will last, but you can always go check for yourself. It's worth a visit during normal days, too. Did you go to the grand opening today? Let me know in the comments.

