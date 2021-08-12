Orlando PD speak about " tragic officer-involved" shooting incident live on Facebook

About three hours ago (Aug. 12 8:30 A.M.) Orlando PD went live on their official Facebook page to give an update about an "officer-involved" shooting incident on Cashmere Dr. (3100 block).

In the video, which I will share with you here, Deputy chief Jose Velez and and Florida sheriff Mina, flanked by microphones, cameras, and scribbling reporters along the residential sidewalk, step forward to speak about the incident, giving the video the caption:

RIGHT NOW: Deputy Chief Jose Velez is joined by Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida Sheriff Mina to brief the public on an officer-involved shooting in the 3100 block of Cashmere Drive.

In case you can't watch the video or just want a recap, Deputy chief Velez was the one to tell the story, noting that Orlando PD received a call about 8:43 this morning about "a person in crisis." When the officers arrived, the first officer, who the chief noted is CIT certified, discovered a 73-year-old white male "outside his residence holding a pistol in his hands." The officer called for "immediate assistance" before staying for twenty minutes to "talk to these gentlemen," and when officers arrived they'd even "begged him to put the gun down."

According to Deputy Chief Velez, the man "made some movements in a threatening manner toward the officer, the officers shot, and unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries."

Deputy Chief Velez says the shooting was a "tragedy". Florida Sheriff Mina also gave his account, adding that "just like both agencies always do" the shooting case will be given to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the info will in turn be handed over to the State Attorney's Office.

While answering questions from the press, Deputy Chief Velez confirmed it was the man with the pistol who'd called the crisis hotline, saying that if police show up "there will be blood."

Velez says one of the officers on the scene was a veteran had told the man, "I'm also a veteran, I'm a brother, let me help you" and that the incident was "very difficult on everybody."

Did you hear the news or see the live update, Orlando? What are your thoughts?

