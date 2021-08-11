Florida man's new truck is K.O.ed by lightning, catches it on video

A Florida man named Jack Foraker is left shaken after his brand-new 2020 Ford Ranger truck was struck by lightning and K.O.ed, a moment he was able to catch on his dashcam.

Jack reported that he was on his way back to his home in Estero and coming up to Big Carlos Pass when he hit a storm.

As seen on the incredible dashcam video, as Foraker is driving along, his truck is stopped dead by a bolt of lighting, that "sounded like a shotgun blast to the back of my truck."

Jack says about the experience, It was pretty scary. My windshield wiper stopped, lost my power brakes, lost my power steering."

The bolt "pretty much put the truck in intensive care," quipped Jack, who had to send his truck with only 5,000 miles to the shop for 40 days until giving up and buying a replacement vehicle after it wouldn't come back to life.

With the video footage and Jack's harrowing tale come a few warnings. Jack says his experience should be "a warning to others of the danger posed by lightning."

In an interview with WINK-TV, who also posted the video footage, Jack said: " "I saw a few people that were just stragglers leaving the beach. And I said to myself, those are the type of people who get hit by lightning because they're just leaving too late, and continued going. Turns out, they weren't the people that got hit by lightning, I was. You're not to be afraid of the sharks, you don't have to be afraid of the stingrays. You're going to be afraid of lightning because it kills people here."

Florida is known as "the Lightning Capital of the World," leading the U.S., which reports 27 lightning related deaths a year, with 7 fatalities each year.

