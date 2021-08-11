Florida man earns 26 charges for child pornography

A few hours ago (11:19 A.M. on August 11) Volusia County Sherriff's Office (VSO) posted their most recent social media update on their official Twitter and Facebook accounts reporting they've arrested and charged 41-year-old Brian Yanks from Port Orange with 26 counts of "possession of a sexual performance of a child."

In their official Facebook post, VSO announced someone on social media left a "cyber tip" with the sheriff's office, leading investigators to Yank and allowing them to "recover multiple graphic videos from his cell phone portraying sexual abuse of children."

According to VSO, they seized "a few thousands of files from electronic devices belonging to Brian Yanks of Orange Avenue in Port Orange."

Police reported they'd found Yanks at his him on Tuesday before he was taken in by the Crime Suppression Team. They also said the case began back in 2020. A tip was given from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stating "47 files of suspected child pornography had been uploaded."

On June 30, 2021, after receiving a search warrant, Yank's had his home searched and detectives recovered "several electronics, which were then forensically examined."

Children as young as two were on the videos.

Brian is in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail and his bond is set at $260,000.

Police are asking for the public's help with any tips they might have as the case is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

The Facebook post, which includes a mug shot in just a few short hours has garnered almost four hundred reactions, 217 comments, and 119 shares. Comments range from calling for Brian to be placed "under the jail" to praise for the officers, to saying he needs to be "placed in the jail with Bubba" and comments and the "smirk on his face."

