Florida woman steals car she test drove, police are on the hunt

Update from the official Clearwater PD Facebook page 8/7: " We have our suspect in custody. Someone saw the photos on Facebook and recognized having seen her recently and called us. Detectives found her and arrested her -- but with different color hair after she dyed it to look different than the photos we published. She's been jailed on multiple charges. Thanks to everyone for helping us solve this case!"

Officials are on the hunt for a woman who took a car out for a test drive and ended up running off with the vehicle instead of coming back to the dealership.

According to the ongoing grand theft investigation, the woman, who is unidentified but flashed her ID to employees before taking the car out for a spin. The vehicle in question was a 2018 Honda Accord, which was thankfully recovered Wednesday after the car was taken Monday.

Investigators believe she "had help" from an unidentified man who was also caught on camera coming into the dealership. The car they arrived in, "possibly a Nissan," was also captured on film.

The car was stolen from Dayton Andrews dealership in Clearwater (2388 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd.), and police are asking anyone with information about the woman to call Clearwater PD @ 727-562-4242.

Clearwater PD has put out bulletins on their social media accounts asking Clearwater citizens if they've seen this couple.

And it looks like police efforts are working. Numerous concerned commenters have flooded to the comment section, with one wondering if she were a woman named "Cindy" she worked with before. Some have reported their findings to the police.

"No joke I think I used to work with that woman a couple years ago. Of it is not the first time she has been in trouble for theft.

Other commenters are wondering why someone didn't accompany them for a test drive.

When I test drove a few cars back when I was getting a new one, I was accompanied by the sales man. Even when I had a second party with me.

While one mentioned test driving a car during COVID she had to leave the keys to her car and ID.

I bought a car last year and because of covid they did not come with me when I test drove. But they did keep my ID and keys to my car.

https://www.facebook.com/ClearwaterPolice/posts/4185834268138407

https://www.tbnweekly.com/pinellas_county/crime_crashes_fire/article_764f5b86-f60b-11eb-be0d-330e2e37e7d7.html

https://cw34.com/news/local/florida-woman-steals-car-after-test-drive

https://www.fox13news.com/news/onstar-is-a-beautiful-thing-auburndale-woman-attempts-to-steal-vehicle-from-dealership-during-test-drive

