Florida man goes psycho, bites off part of tourist's ear who called him "disrespectful"

Evie M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k99wT_0bJT53ku00

It is almost midnight and I don't even care. The moment I saw this story I knew I had to talk about it because O.M.G. Add another story to the Florida man books.

Forty-five-year-old James Lenn Williams from Port St. Lucie was taken into custody Thursday after an incident at the Oceans Edge Resort and Marina.

The Monroe Count Sheriff's Office reports that Williams was taking back one of his group members, a woman who'd passed out, in a wheel barrow back to their hotel room while "insulting her and pouring beer on her."

W.T.F.? Just what even? Williams was with a group of three tourists, a man and two women (including the one in the wheelbarrow), and the unnamed male tourist decided to speak up like a good person would and tell Williams he was "being disrespectful."

Williams didn't like that at all and "became combative." A scuffle broke out, resulting in Williams shoving the women to the ground and pushing the man down as well before he choked him and "bit a part of his ear off."

I have no words. What an awful scene. Those poor people. Williams was slapped with "aggravated battery, battery by strangulation, and two additional counts of battery" once police arrived at the scene, where they found the victim "bleeding with a part of his ear missing" and is being held on $80,000 bond. Williams also "refused to speak to authorities."

Fortunately police report the injuries were not life-threatening but still...wow. I have a few choice words to describe this guy I won't mention here. People never stop surprising me. I am really proud of the victim that stood up for the woman being mistreated, though. That man restored a lot of my faith in humanity. I'm so sorry he had to lose part of his ear, but he's a hero in my eyes.

What are your thoughts?

https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/florida-man-arrested-after-biting-off-part-of-tourists-ear-at-key-west-hotel/2521605/

https://wsvn.com/news/local/port-st-lucie-man-arrested-after-allegedly-biting-off-part-of-friends-ear-in-florida-keys/

