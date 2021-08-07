Wasted Florida woman with warrant exposes herself on plane, gets arrested



41-year-old Mistie Justice Watkins from Daytona Beach Shores was arrested and is now facing a list of charges after exposing herself on a plane coming back from South Dakota on Friday at the Rapid City Regional Airport.

According to the official report, Mistie was "causing a commotion on the flight," and an officer was dispatched Friday night to handle her. However, Mistie wasn't having it. When the officer informed her he'd have to take her off the plane, and even exposed herself to the rest of the plane while exiting. Once off the plane and told she was going to be arrested, Mistie made the smart choice to kick the officer. Wow. Just wow. The quote from the report states:

"She was taken off the plane and advised she was under arrest. The officer noted the strong smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person as she was escorted through the airport. At one point, she attempted to pull away from the officer and kicked him. A short time later, additional officers arrived to transport her from the airport."

Because of Mistie's behavior, she's now facing multiple charges: "disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, simple assault on law enforcement, and unlawful occupancy." Mistie showed up in court Monday and is now being held "on a $100 cash-only bond for simple assault on law enforcement and a $1,000 cash-only bond for unlawful occupancy.

"It was discovered she also had a warrant out for her arrest in Meade County, Kentucky. On Sunday, December 6, 2020, she was also booked into the Volusia County Jail for "suspicion of battery."

