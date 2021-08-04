Spirit Airlines nightmare gets worse! Hundreds more flights canceled

What started as a rough week for Spirit Airlines guests is turning into an all-out nightmare as another wave of flight cancellations hit due to "a series of weather and operational challenges."

As of 12:30 p.m., 367 scheduled flights (53%) were canceled following Tuesday's round of flight cuts, which saw 60% of scheduled flights (more than 400) hit the cutting room floor. Also, 100 of them were late and more than 40 were delayed. I thought having to spend the night on top of my suitcase in Laguardia Airport for a few hours was bad, but this sounds like the worst kind of nightmare.

I feel horrible for these poor people. It honestly gives me chills.

Passengers like Emma Wareus, who was stranded for a grueling 30 hours in Puerto Rico before she was able to purchase a $1,300 American Airlines ticket and get to Washington D.C., depict a horrible scene. A "mob of people" who were desperate to find a solution and left on their own, including some people who've been there since Friday.

Friday.

There are mothers, children, and elderly people "trying to sleep on the airport floor."

"These people were struggling to find flights out because they couldn’t afford to pay for another ticket and slept in the airport because they also couldn’t afford another night at a hotel," says Ms. Wareus. "Other passengers were helping them with basic necessities as Spirit agents did not come into work that day [Monday]."

Hundreds of passengers who were waiting for assistance because of the 227 Spirit flights canceled Monday waited in line in multiple airports, including Orlando International.

In response to the rumored pilot strikes causing trouble for Spirit, the airline and the Air Line Pilots Association released a statement debunking said claims. According to Spirit, "they have proactively canceled some flights in order to reset the operation."

Spirit Airlines spokesman Erik Hofmeyer says:

"We’re working around the clock to mitigate the travel disruptions caused by overlapping operational challenges including weather, system outages and staffing shortages in some areas of the operation. We’re working to provide refunds for cancellations and, when possible, to re-accommodate our guests on other flights."

I am horrified for these poor people, including employees. It's just bad all around. As for the passengers, many can't afford a ticket with other airlines so budget is the way to go. In fairness, though, American Airlines has also been on the struggle bus, canceling hundreds of flights due to severe weather that plagued Dallas/Forth Worth International Airport.

Still, Spirit Airlines has a reputation to many as "the Worst Airline in the World," which is saying something for a budget airline.

A poll back in 2014 conducted by Airfarewatchdog crowned Spirit as the winner of "Rudest Flight Attendants."

Also in 2014 Spirit even launched its awkward "Hate Thousand Miles Giveaway," which will give out 8,000 miles per passenger.

L.O.L.

Spirit Hate Thousand Miles Giveaway

The link no longer works, so I have no clue if the promotion is ongoing, but if you're interested, the rules on millionmilesecrets.com state:

"Your hatred of Spirit Airlines (or another airline) can get you 8,000 Spirit Airlines for free!

Send a hate message of 140 characters or less to Spirit Airlines about them or another airline and Spirit Airlines will give you 8,000 Spirit Airlines miles.

You’ll get the 8,000 Spirit Airlines miles within 10 days. Each person is limited to 8,000 Spirit Airlines miles. But you and your partner could both send Spirit Airlines a “hate” message and get 16,000 Spirit Airlines miles."

Even if this promotion is over, it says a lot. I'll admit, I have sometimes been tempted by the attractive bare-bones ticket price, but after this, I'm not going anywhere near Spirit. I'm looking forward to seeing the outcome of this story and happy endings for everyone.

What are your thoughts?

