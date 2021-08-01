Is DeSantis to blame for breaking the COVID-19 record?

DeSantis is having quite a few fingers pointed at him after recent data reveals Florida has crushed the daily COVID-19 related hospital record only a day after the CDC reported COVID-positive numbers that haven't been seen since January.

DeSantis, who has been completely over COVID from the start, recently gave power to the parents of school children returning for the 2021-2022 school year to choose whether they wear masks or not. The executive order was presented as a rebuttal to the newly amended guidelines issued by the CDC "recommending" people, no matter their vaccination status, wear masks in indoor "hot-spots". The order from DeSantis will make Florida schools "mask optional".

DeSantis has earned himself a few critics, including the National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins, who says he "doesn't understand" the order. "This seems like something local officials ought to be able to decide based on their community’s circumstance," he said.

But DeSantis feels differently toward the CDC's guidelines, with the governor's office saying the order was responding to the “unscientific and inconsistent recommendations that school-aged children wear masks.”

“The federal government has no right to tell parents that in order for their kids to attend school in person, they must be forced to wear a mask all day, every day,” says DeSantis. “Many Florida schoolchildren have suffered under forced masking policies, and it is prudent to protect the ability of parents to make decisions regarding the wearing of masks by their children. In Florida, there will be no lockdowns, there will be no school closures. There will be no restrictions and no mandates in the state of Florida."

But one of the biggest DeSantis critics would have to be Mayor Dan Gelber of Miami Beach, who went so far as to "blame" Governor DeSantis for the 21,683 COVID-cases revealed Saturday, saying DeSantis has made it "as difficult as possible to keep people safe" as Florida leads the charge with "per capita hospitalizations for COVID-19."

Honestly, I try to keep my mouth shut about politics. I can understand what DeSantis is doing, and I can understand Mayor Gelber's point, too. My question is, do you think DeSantis is to blame for the new record COVID numbers?

https://news.yahoo.com/nih-director-doesnt-understand-desantiss-144500420.html

https://news.yahoo.com/ron-desantis-issues-order-making-134143079.html

https://www.newsweek.com/florida-breaks-record-covid-hospitalizations-day-after-reporting-most-new-cases-1615049

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.