O.M.G.! Publix shopper pulls out gun during argument

Is this a day-old news story? Yes. Are we going to talk about it? Absolutely, because it's wild. I don't understand some people, I really don't. A thirty-six-year-old woman from Orlando named Bridget Keiner has been slapped with charges of "aggravated assault with a firearm and improper exhibition of a firearm" and potentially faces other charges pending investigation.

So what in the world actually happened? Orlando police say that the woman busted out this gun from her purse after getting into an argument at the Publix on South Semoran Boulevard's deli counter.

There is little info about the story and what Ms. Keiner and the victim were arguing over, but fortunately, no one was hurt. I am really curious what could lead someone to pull a gun out at a deli counter. And for whatever reason, trouble seems to gravitate toward Publix.

Just two days ago, a mother and child faced a terrifying ordeal when 37-year-old Christopher Isaacs from Coral Springs accosted her and her child with a gun and "threatening to shoot her after nearly running over her and her child" at the Publix on University Dr. in Coral Springs.

The altercation started after the child was almost hit and the mother leaped into defense mode, prompting Isaacs to "pull a gun from a black bag and threaten to shoot her."

O.M.G. That is so scary.

Fortunately, no one was harmed in this incident either, and the mother took a bunch of photos as Isaacs drove away in his SUV. Footage from Publix surveillance also showed Mr. Isaacs inside the store purchasing an ice cream cake.

I just don't know how you can go from buying a cake to...that. It is truly frightening when the possibility of someone waving a gun in your face at the grocery store surfaces.

What are your thoughts?

https://www.fox35orlando.com/news/woman-accused-of-pulling-out-gun-during-argument-inside-publix-deli-police-say

https://coralspringstalk.com/felon-arrested-for-pointing-gun-woman-33984

