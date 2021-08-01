Wow! What was going on at Norfolk International Airport?

Two crazy stories back to back coming from Norfolk International Airport. Friday, July 30, two separate shocking incidents occurred while fliers who must be gambling fans attempted to smuggle questionable items through the TSA---and lost. Bravo to TSA and airport police for their handling of some very concerning behavior.

I mean, did they really think they'd get away with it?

Lisa Farbstein, a spokeswoman for the TSA, has reported someone attempted to smuggle in a hairbrush at a checkpoint at Norfolk International Airport yesterday morning (Friday). However, the hairbrush wasn't just a hairbrush---but a dagger. When inspected, the handle of the brush comes apart and turns into a dagger.

As literally everyone knows--or should--according to TSA guidelines, several items aren't allowed in checked baggage but not through the checkpoint--and concealed daggers are definitely on the list. So are firearms, which is what a man from Portsmouth was arrested for at Norfolk International, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). For whatever reason, this guy decided to try and smuggle a loaded .40 caliber gun loaded with 15 bullets "and one in the chamber" on Thursday.

Honestly, I'm most impressed by Ms. Farbstein's attitude about the crime, who not only took it seriously but had jokes to crack about the "most unattractive design on a gun she's ever seen."

It is pretty ugly, but an ugly gun works the same way as a good-looking one, and I'm just glad the professionals in charge of our safety acted so swiftly in removing these threats. I love this airport (I just flew out of there a few weeks ago), and it's nice to know safety is taken so seriously.

What are your thoughts?

https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/dagger-found-inside-hair-brush-at-norfolk-international-airport/

https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/portsmouth-man-arrested-with-loaded-gun-at-norfolk-international-airport/

https://twitter.com/TSA_Northeast?s=20

