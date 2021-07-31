COVID vaccinations now required for Disney and Walmart Employees

Did you hear the news?

Today, Friday July 30, both Disney and Walmart has set new COVID vaccine mandates for employees. Walmart is applying the requirement---which has a deadline of October 4---to their employees in "home-office, as well as market, regional, and divisional workers."

Doug McMillon, Walmart's chief executive said in a statement: “We want to get to a place where we can use our offices and be together safely. It’s important for our business, our culture, our speed and our innovation.”

As for Disney, the mandate is directed toward "all salaried and nonunion hourly employees." Disney employees are required to get both doses of the vaccine "in the next 60 days" and must "show verification of vaccination before they come back to the office."

In the wake of rising Florida COVID-19 cases, many businesses are stepping up to the plate to follow the amended guidelines by the CDC that recommends masks in "hot-spots" regardless of vaccination status. Walmart is even offering non-management-level employees not on the frontline a $150 incentive to get vaccinated, which is an increase from the $75 they'd offered previously.

“We’re hoping that will influence even more of our frontline associates to become vaccinated,” Scott Pope, a spokesman for Walmart says.

Disney and Walmart's corporate headquarters are initiating "vaccinated-only" zones in office, and are giving the unvaccinated the chance to work from home in select instances. On the other hand, establishments like Houston Methodist hospital where work from home isn't feasible, vaccinations have become mandatory for employment with suspension or termination as the result of non-compliance.

Wednesday, Disney also announced guests aged 2 and older will need to wear masks "no matter their vaccination status."

What are your thoughts about these new rules?

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/business/os-bz-disney-employees-vaccination-20210730-6dozeysiwrfz5fikmifcxkpswe-story.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Breaking%20News&utm_content=3701627680931#nws=true

https://news.yahoo.com/walmart-disney-impose-vaccination-mandates-223301484.html

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.