Orlando man arrested for murder back in October

It's always nice to see when justice comes full circle. Wednesday, 36-year-old man from Orlando named Edwin Morges-Fernandez was arrested "on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm" after 28-year-old Scott Hayward was shot to death in October, says the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

According to an investigation, Fernandez and Pedro Bernabe, who was arrested on April 27 for the same charge, were the ones to shoot Mr. Hayward, who sadly died at the scene on Oct. Police discovered Mr. Hayword "with a gunshot wound" when they investigated the 4100 block of Singing Creek lane. Unfortunately, Mr. Hayward passed away at the scene.

And while there have been two suspects caught, a spokesperson for OCSO said during a statement on Thursday: "they were unsure whether there are additional suspects outstanding in the case." Bernabe's affidavit was ordered "sealed for three months" due to the pending investigation, after his arrest in April, and is still sealed. The affidavit for Mr. Morges-Fernandez was "not immediately available Thursday."

Bernabe's lawyer when contacted did not respond.

What's interesting is, though there is quite a bit of crime in the news, according to data provided by sites like cityrating.com, crime in Orlando is slowing---and 2021 is even "expected" to produce lower numbers than 2019. In 2019, Orlando boasted a violent crime rate "94.61% higher than the national average" and a property crime rate "higher than the national average by 128.76%"

Still, it is always very sad and unnerving hearing stories like these. I'm sorry this young man had to lose his life, but it's pretty amazing when stories like this wrap up in the right way.

What are your thoughts?

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/news/orange-county/os-ne-oak-ridge-fatal-shooting-20201011-i2xlmjipgvhlfbmjmkpbzbu3lm-story.html

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/news/crime/os-ne-singing-creek-lane-homicide-arrests-20210729-wposhuponnffvg6p2lrpgzjuve-story.html

https://www.cityrating.com/crime-statistics/florida/orlando.html

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.