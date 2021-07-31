COVID state of emergency is announced for Orange County

Yes, this happened days ago, but it's still worth talking about as its pretty big news and I'd love to know your thoughts. Mayor Jerry Deminds of Orange County has placed Orange County under a "state of emergency" as new postive COVID-19 cases rise---numbers that haven't been so high since the start of the year (January).

Just yesterday (Thursday), Florida reported 17,093 new COVID cases---" the ninth consecutive day of double-digit daily COVID cases."

As of yesterday, July 29, the seven-day average of positive cases rang in at 14,757 along with 75 new COVID related deaths.

Along with the new state of emergency, the Mayor is requiring county employees to have their first dose of the vaccination by Aug. 31 or "face discipline that could include termination."

In county establishments masks will be required for employees and visitors, and businesses are urged to require employees to receive the vaccine and wear masks.

Demings says about his message: “I think this will determine the character of our business community. If they follow suit, we’ll understand where they stand. Do they put people’s lives over profits?”

As for Orange County residents and those coming for a visit, Mayor Demings presses for masks indoors. Gov. However this decision comes after the new law signed by DeSantis in May that became active July 1 that "restricts any emergency order to no more than 42 days and allows the governor to overrule a local action at any time, as well as county commissions to overturn a mayor’s emergency order."

Demings mentioned the new law when questioned about "why he didn’t go further."

“Because of that, I’m taking the action that I believe is legally defensible today,” the Mayor explained. “If we pull together we can avoid a collapse of our economy that will be self-inflicted. We have the solutions to keep our economy churning.”

What are your thougths about the new state of emergency?

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/coronavirus/os-ne-coronavirus-orange-rocketing-infections-20210728-ksfszeb5afhfrg2jli2yq4mwdy-story.html

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/florida-covid-update-17093-new-daily-cases-110724-seen-in-the-last-week/ar-AAMLsDN?ocid=uxbndlbing

