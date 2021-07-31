COVID state of emergency is announced for Orange County

Evie M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VEOxa_0bDJvxGg00

Yes, this happened days ago, but it's still worth talking about as its pretty big news and I'd love to know your thoughts. Mayor Jerry Deminds of Orange County has placed Orange County under a "state of emergency" as new postive COVID-19 cases rise---numbers that haven't been so high since the start of the year (January).

Just yesterday (Thursday), Florida reported 17,093 new COVID cases---" the ninth consecutive day of double-digit daily COVID cases."

As of yesterday, July 29, the seven-day average of positive cases rang in at 14,757 along with 75 new COVID related deaths.

Along with the new state of emergency, the Mayor is requiring county employees to have their first dose of the vaccination by Aug. 31 or "face discipline that could include termination."

In county establishments masks will be required for employees and visitors, and businesses are urged to require employees to receive the vaccine and wear masks.

Demings says about his message: “I think this will determine the character of our business community. If they follow suit, we’ll understand where they stand. Do they put people’s lives over profits?”

As for Orange County residents and those coming for a visit, Mayor Demings presses for masks indoors. Gov. However this decision comes after the new law signed by DeSantis in May that became active July 1 that "restricts any emergency order to no more than 42 days and allows the governor to overrule a local action at any time, as well as county commissions to overturn a mayor’s emergency order."

Demings mentioned the new law when questioned about "why he didn’t go further."

“Because of that, I’m taking the action that I believe is legally defensible today,” the Mayor explained. “If we pull together we can avoid a collapse of our economy that will be self-inflicted. We have the solutions to keep our economy churning.”

What are your thougths about the new state of emergency?

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/coronavirus/os-ne-coronavirus-orange-rocketing-infections-20210728-ksfszeb5afhfrg2jli2yq4mwdy-story.html

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/florida-covid-update-17093-new-daily-cases-110724-seen-in-the-last-week/ar-AAMLsDN?ocid=uxbndlbing

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 14

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_95b95609a45aa3b4f26152772443c57a.blob

"Reader beware, you're in for a scare!--R.L. Stine"

Orlando, FL
5034 followers
Loading

More from Evie M.

Virginia Beach, VA

What?! VB Inmate tries to hire a hitman while locked up

I really, really don't understand people sometimes. How did this man think his plan would work?. Twenty-year-old Christopher Mavity, an inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center for a charge of petty theft for stealing liquor from a VB Food Lion, has doubled down on the stupid ideas and tried to hire a hitman while locked up.Read full story
Florida State

Wasted Florida woman with warrant exposes herself on plane, gets arrested

I honestly love Florida so much. It is one of the coolest places I've ever lived, but man, does Florida get some shocking news stories. 41-year-old Mistie Justice Watkins from Daytona Beach Shores was arrested and is now facing a list of charges after exposing herself on a plane coming back from South Dakota on Friday at the Rapid City Regional Airport.Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Pervert who filmed up women's skirts around Central Florida is arrested

Okay, so this story happened on July 27, over a week ago, but I don't even care right now. It's current enough and maybe people like me hadn't seen it, so we're going to circle back because I am just flabbergasted. Also, I love a good justice story, as this case started back in April.Read full story
3 comments
Orlando, FL

Spirit Airlines nightmare gets worse! Hundreds more flights canceled

"Spirit Airlines A320 (ORD)" by ruifo is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0. What started as a rough week for Spirit Airlines guests is turning into an all-out nightmare as another wave of flight cancellations hit due to "a series of weather and operational challenges."Read full story
Orlando, FL

Orlando man arrested for murder back in October

It's always nice to see when justice comes full circle. Wednesday, 36-year-old man from Orlando named Edwin Morges-Fernandez was arrested "on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm" after 28-year-old Scott Hayward was shot to death in October, says the Orange County Sheriff's Office.Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

COVID vaccinations now required for Disney and Walmart Employees

"Disneyworld, Orlando, Florida" by CarolMunro is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0. Today, Friday July 30, both Disney and Walmart has set new COVID vaccine mandates for employees. Walmart is applying the requirement---which has a deadline of October 4---to their employees in "home-office, as well as market, regional, and divisional workers."Read full story
Norfolk, VA

Wow! What was going on at Norfolk International Airport?

"Norfolk International Airport" by TDelCoro is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. Two crazy stories back to back coming from Norfolk International Airport. Friday, July 30, two separate shocking incidents occurred while fliers who must be gambling fans attempted to smuggle questionable items through the TSA---and lost. Bravo to TSA and airport police for their handling of some very concerning behavior.Read full story
4 comments

Robber shoots man at convenience store—Can you help find him?

It is really sad when a fine city like Norfolk is being plagued with so much tragedy, but honestly, I think Norfolk police does a bang-up job of cleaning the streets, and they need Norfolk's help locating another suspect.Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

O.M.G.! Publix shopper pulls out gun during argument

Is this a day-old news story? Yes. Are we going to talk about it? Absolutely, because it's wild. I don't understand some people, I really don't. A thirty-six-year-old woman from Orlando named Bridget Keiner has been slapped with charges of "aggravated assault with a firearm and improper exhibition of a firearm" and potentially faces other charges pending investigation.Read full story
46 comments
Orlando, FL

Is DeSantis to blame for breaking the COVID-19 record?

DeSantis is having quite a few fingers pointed at him after recent data reveals Florida has crushed the daily COVID-19 related hospital record only a day after the CDC reported COVID-positive numbers that haven't been seen since January.Read full story
4 comments
Spring Hill, FL

Justice! Sexual predator hiding in teen's closet slapped with fifteen years

Now, this is just my personal opinion, but I feel fifteen years is far too short for anyone who would harm an innocent child, but I am so happy to hear this news. Is it a few days old? Yes. But there are some people out there who haven't heard it, and while stories like these turn my stomach, they need to be talked about again and again, especially when they end in such a satisfying way.Read full story
Fort Pierce, FL

Crazy! Turtle flies through the air and shatters a car window!

When I read this breaking news story, my jaw dropped. According to the Saint Lucie Fire Department, a "flying turtle" on the Florida Turnpike caused quite a bit of a scare Friday. Stories from officials say the turtle was "nicked" by a semi-truck, sending it hurtling through the air and then crashing into the windshield of a nearby car.Read full story
Orlando, FL

Uh-oh! Spirit flight cancellations caused by "system-wide disruptions"

"Spirit Airlines A319-132 N527NK" by caribb is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. I hope nobody missed their flights! 22 of the 73 Spirit Airlines flights that were scheduled to leave Orlando International Airport today (Monday) have been canceled due to "system-wide disruptions" and "breakdowns that affected its nationwide and international network" this weekend that they're still scrambling to fix.Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

Heartbreaking! Children watch as mother is shot and killed in car

I can't handle stories like these. Horrible things happening to adults is bad enough, but when innocence is involved, it's a special kind of pain. 27-year-old Joana Peca was found dead Saturday after St. Petersburg police received a call drawing them to the terrible scene around 5:30 p.m., according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Sandra Bentil, a spokeswoman for the Police Department told news outlets when officers showed up they'd found Ms. Peca ""deceased inside her vehicle, suffering from what appears to be an apparent gunshot wound."Read full story
Florida State

COVID vaccinations required for some Florida employees

Governments in certain Florida counties like Orlando, Leon, and Orange will be "requiring every employee to show proof of being vaccinated." According to the memo from Leon County Admistrator Vince Long, employees in these counties will have "until October 1" to prove they've had the vaccine. Mr. Long says his reason was "simple and serious."Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Bad news for many Florida renters after CDC update

Bad news for so many people. Just awful. So scary. It's official. The CDC has released an announcement stating that after yesterday (July 31) they will not extend their eviction moratorium that was extended "for the last time" back in June. However, Florida is not the only state affected. The Biden administration said their "hands are tied" after the Supreme Court backed up the end of the moratorium's expiration date for the end of July (yesterday).Read full story
345 comments

Masks in school—Should Florida parents decide?

I want to know your thoughts about this because the last few days it's been an interesting issue. I'm not here to get political, frankly, I don't envy DeSantis and the pressure on his shoulders. I also understand everyone has a reason for doing what they do, especially parents who are in charge of another life. Personally, I am 100% willing to follow CDC guidelines, but I am very, very curious about what everyone else thinks.Read full story
34 comments
Orlando, FL

Discovery of "partially dismembered" woman leads to arrest

Awful news out of Orlando. A 37-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected part in the murder of a woman who was found "partially dismembered" in Orlando, says the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Mr. Creese is currently booked into the Orange County jail with no bond.Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Florida COVID surge prompts Publix to bring back masks for employees

In the wake of the recent "surge" of Coronavirus cases---topping numbers that haven't been seen since January (17,589 daily cases), the popular grocery chain Publix has made a motion to require employees to wear masks again. Following giant companies like Walt Disney World, who is now requiring guests "2 and older" to don masks indoors, and Universal Orlando who's bringing back indoor face coverings in indoor guest areas.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 14

Community Policy