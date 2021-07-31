Discovery of "partially dismembered" woman leads to arrest

Awful news out of Orlando. A 37-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected part in the murder of a woman who was found "partially dismembered" in Orlando, says the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Mr. Creese is currently booked into the Orange County jail with no bond.

Several times this week, Orange County police had received calls to visit an apartment complex off of Easy Colonial Drive and Woodbury Road who'd spoke of a "suspicious man." On Tuesday, he was even seen choking a woman saying, “I’m going to get the devil out of you,” says a report.

Thursday morning, police were called to the 1700 block of Woodbury road because of a "man yelling in the parking lot and harassing various residents," says the official report. Those who'd called in ID'ed the man---Creese---as the same one who was choking a woman Tuesday.

When police tried to catch up with Creese once they noticed him "coming and going from various apartments," they'd learned he was not a "listed resident" of the complex, but leasing agents told police he lived there.

Creese had the cops called him again later that day after someone called about "a naked man yelling in the parking lot, looking into vehicles in the area." Creese was properly ID'ed by police, who said he was “possibly under the influence of unknown drugs, or suffering from a mental illness episode.”

Creese was detained and taken to the hospital before police circled back to speak with 32-year-old Turquoise Raegina Samuel who was on the lease of the apartment Creese lived in. However, once police obtained access into the apartment they found her covered by a sheet and "partially dismembered." Officers also noticed " blood on the outside of the apartment door" before the leasing agents gave them access to the apartment.

Police questioned the people who lived below and above Ms. Samuel's apartment, and were told by the occupants they'd "heard a woman screaming Wednesday night but did not call 911."

I'm sorry but that is so sad.

Mr. Creese is looking at first-degree murder charges. Rest in peace, Ms. Samuel. I'm so sorry you had to die like that.

https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2021/07/30/man-arrested-after-woman-found-partially-dismembered-orange-county-deputies-say/

