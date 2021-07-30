DeSantis "mocks" COVID memo: "I don't see you complying".

In the wake of an uptick in Florida positive COVID cases which the CDC is reporting are the highest numbers since January (17,589 new cases a day), the CDC has issued some new guidelines, and DeSantis, who recently promised Florida he will not lockdown the state, isn't having it.

On Wednesday, while speaking at a conservative policy conference in Salt Lake City, DeSantis "mocked" the new guidelines a push-back to the Biden administration's urging U.S. residents to wear masks "regardless of vaccination status" in "areas with high concentrations of new infections, as well as students, teachers, and staff returning to schools in person next month."

To the 450 mostly maskless people who'd gathered to hear him speak, DeSantis asked, "Did you not get the CDC’s memo? I don’t see you complying. It is very important that we say unequivocally no to lockdowns, no to school closures, no to restrictions, and no to mandates."

On Tuesday, the White House "blamed" the unvaccinated masses for the increase. Spokeswoman for the White House Karine Jean-Pierre says: "The CDC has to adapt to the coronavirus, including its more contagious delta variant."

This includes the possibility of children wearing masks in school, which DeSantis isn't fond of. Wednesday, on his official Twitter account DeSantis tweeted:

"Forcing kids to wear masks is bad policy. Parents are best equipped to decide whether they want their kids to wear a mask in school. Neither bureaucrats in Washington nor local authorities should be able to override the decision of the parents."

What are your thoughts about the CDC's new guidelines?

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#trends_dailytrendscases

