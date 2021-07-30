No COVID lockdowns for Florida, says DeSantis

For those worried about lockdowns, Governor Ron DeSantis offers some reassurance, telling Florida he will "not institute another lockdown" despite the rise in COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations---daily numbers the CDC hasn't reported since the beginning of the year.

According to DeSantis, the "uptick is a seasonal occurrence and is on par with what medical professionals predicted would happen."

However, Dr. Lillian Abbo from the University of Miami does not agree with DeSantis' analysis. Says Dr. Abbo: “we have a much more contagious variant that we didn’t see in December or in April.”

In an effort to calm the "spike," the CDC has issued some new guidelines, including a "recommendation" that all students wear masks at school---a suggestion Desantis says is like "muzzling a dog" and "a distraction from their education."

"The comfort of the children" is the reasons DeSantis feels they shouldn't have to wear masks while at school and says "this course of action"---meaning not locking down---will "put Florida’s children first."

Adressing the "Colombian variant" tricking through South Florida, DeSantis says he will be "keeping a close eye on the situation."

"Look, if anyone is calling for lockdowns, you're not getting that done in Florida," said DeSantis. "I'm going to protect people's livelihoods, I'm going to protect kid's rights to go to school. I'm going to protect people's right to run their small businesses. If you are vaccinated, fully vaccinated, the chance of you getting seriously ill or dying from COVID is effectively zero," he said "If you look at the people that are being admitted to hospitals, over 95% of them are either not fully vaccinated or not vaccinated at all. And so these vaccines are saving lives. They are reducing mortality."

