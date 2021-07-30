Florida COVID uptick is "at highest point since January"

According to very recent data gathered from the CDC are reporting new daily COVID case counts---17,589 positive cases a day.

According to data Wednesay the count "hit a new high" since the "post-holiday surge" at the beginning of the year. According to the CDC data, on June 14 2021, only 904 cases were reported an impressive low point. However, since there has been a "1,780% increase in new cases in the last month."

The Orlando Health and AventHealth report claims to be "deluged with about 1,000 COVID-19 patients, more than ever before, with no sign the current surge will stop any time soon."

Over 7,000 Floridians were hospitalized with COVID "in the last week alone." On July 26, a report from the White House reported another 1,500 "suspected" COVID hospitalizations.

The COVD death count is also rising since July. The CDC data reports on Wednesday revealed the " seven-day average for COVID deaths in Florida was 54 people" in comparison to half that number last month. COVID testing sites are also claming to "experience levels of demand not seen since right after Christmas" some with hours-long lines.

In the wake of these new cases, the CDC is once again "recommending masks indoors even for vaccinated individuals in counties with high rates of transmission." So far in Florida 8 counties will be bringing back masks if they already haven't. On Wedensday, Miami-Dade is requiring masks to be worn by " employees and visitors inside all county facilities — vaccinated or not." Browards and Palm Beach are to follow.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is also urging Miami-Dade business to "require facial coverings indoors, too."

What are your thoughts about the recent COVID news?

