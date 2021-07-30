Cool! "World's Tallest Attraction" coming to Orlando this year

Here's some cool news for Orlando thrill seekers! Orlando's ICON park is sparing no expense on their path to become a "major destination for thrill-seekers". Later this year two "world-record-setting" attractions will open at the park---the "Orlando Slingshot" and the "Orlando Free Fall."

So what makes these attractions record breaking?

The Orlando Slingshot will be a towering 300 feet tall---and will earn the title of "world's tallest slingshot ride". Thrill seekers will be hurtled 450 feet up into the air "out of an exploding volcano" and the ride can reach up to 100 mph. WOW. The only slingshot ride I ever went on was at the MGM in Reno and that was scary enough---I couldn't imagine going on this one.

As for the "Orlando Free Fall"---slated to become the "world's tallest free-standing drop tower"---riders will be slowly raised in the air "while rotating" up to 430 feet before plummeting at 75 mph.

So when can thrill junkies take their shot at these insane rides? ICON Park has announced their arrival in December, which is a pretty cool Christmas present to Orlando, I think. The rides were originally slated to open in 2020, but, you know.

So who holds the current record of "world's tallest slingshot"? Magical Midway on International Drive is the proud owner of the title--a park that is basically neighbors to ICON park. The slingshot at Magical Midway propels riders "over 390 feet in the air."

Fortunately, there is no need for competition, as both companies have their slingshots from the same distributors.

Says the manager of Magical Midway: "when the new slingshot goes up just a mile down the street, Magical Midway and its slingshot will be redeveloped."

Will you be going to ICON park this December to take your turn on the slingshot? I might just have to. I'm very curious.

