Suffolk pooch missing for four years reunites with their family

I LOVE stories like this---the ones that seem impossible and end in the happiest of ways. Plus it includes an adorable dog.

A Shiba Inu mix named Missy has been reunited with her family, Adam and Frank Cusimano, after going missing four years ago. She'd escaped the backyard of their Norfolk home when the couple had gone out to smoke a cigarette.

“I think maybe 10 minutes had gone by; we went outside to smoke a cigarette, and there was no Missy,” said Adam. “We honestly do not know how she got out. We lost our minds. We probably didn’t sleep for about 72 hours. That whole week, it felt like there was a death in the family.”

The couple from the first day Missy went missing never gave up on finding her, though there seemed to be no hope.

“I never thought that I would see her again," Adam told news sources.

But then, a miracle happened.

“We were actually having a conversation two weeks ago out back with my mother, and I was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be crazy if we got a phone call saying that Missy was back?'"

Last Saturday, their dreams became reality when they received a call from the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center (NACC) last Saturday.

“She was like, ‘I have your dog Missy. Has she been missing for a couple of days?’ I was like, ‘I haven’t seen my dog in over four years,'” explains Adam. “Once we were on the way there, there was nothing but excitement to get her back.”

A kind stranger had found Missy wandering by her former family home in Norfolk and took her to NACC.

Says Michelle Dosson, NACC Bureau Manager Michelle Dosson about the incredible reunion: "They [The Cusimanos] were in shock," NACC Bureau Manager Michelle Dosson said. “Four years later, she was ready to go home.”

What an amazing story. I'm so happy for Missy and her loving family. Happy life, sweet girl!

