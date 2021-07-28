Puppy who was "burned and thrown from truck" finds his forever home

I love to hear happy stories like this! Yay for Beanz!

Back in June, a sweet abused 8-month-old puppy was found "in bad shape" having been thrown from a car in Orlando suffering third-degree burns. He was also "covered in road rash."

If this story tears at your heart, then don't worry because it has the most wonderful ending. The rescue who'd helped find Beanz an emergency foster, The Pittie Party from Central Florida, happily reported to news outlets that Beanz' temporary foster became a "foster fail"---which in the animal rescue world means the foster became his forever home. According to Beanz's new family, "they don't want to let him go".

The rescue reported on Monday that "Beanz’ foster decided today that they would like to adopt him."

Awwwww.

Fortunately, Beanz had a lot of interest in case the foster couldn't keep him---the rescue said they had "numerous adoption applications" after the story of Beanz' rough beginnings went viral on social media. However, the rescue gave his foster family the chance to make him theirs first, and they couldn't think of any answer but "yes!"

Though the person who did these horrible things to little Beanz is still at large, he is "living his best life" according to frequent updates from the rescue on their Facebook page.

Says the post: "Beanz wants everyone to know he is officially living his BEST LIFE! A few weeks ago he was known to most of you as our little burn baby... but now he is the happiest boy alive and loves to swim in the pool! He loves relaxing on a floatie... or on top of his foster mama!"

I'm so happy for Beanz. There are so many abused animals that are suffering and do not get a second chance. Have a wonderful life, Beanz!

What are your thoughts?

https://www.fox35orlando.com/news/orlando-puppy-found-burned-thrown-from-truck-gets-adopted

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.